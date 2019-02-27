RUGBY: Wasps supporting scouts ahead of Jamboree trip to USA

Event at Ricoh Arena on March 9

A scouting group from Rugby is seeking backing from Wasps supporters as they prepare to represent the region at a global event.

Eight young people from the Rugby arm of the Warwickshire Scouts are preparing to attend the 24th World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, USA at the end of July for three weeks.

This year’s Jamboree – a global rally of scout groups – is set to be the biggest on record and is expected to attract more than 45,000 scouts.

Each participant has been aiming to reach a £3,500 fundraising target since the start of 2018 to fund their three-week trip across the Atlantic Ocean.

Around 1,200 scouts – including those from Rugby – will be taking over the Wasps Nest Fan Village at Ricoh Arena ahead of the Club’s Gallagher Premiership clash against Newcastle Falcons on Saturday, March 9 between 11.30am and 1.30pm.

Various scouting groups from across the region will be taking part in a range of scouting activities alongside bucket collections.

There will also be a stand recruiting adult volunteers to help clear the 600-strong list of six to 18-year-olds currently waiting to join Warwickshire Scouts.

Wendy Williams, Deputy Commissioner at Warwickshire Scouts, said: “Attending a global Jamboree event is a life-changing experience, and has exposed our young people to character building before they’ve even stepped on a plane, as they’ve had to think of ways to raise a substantial sum of money to fund their trip.

“They’ve been fundraising for just over a year now – whether it’s been washing cars, packing bags at the supermarket or hosting quizzes – and they are all hurtling towards their fundraising targets.

“We attended a Wasps game last year that raised more than £4,000 for Coventry Scouts and Warwickshire Scouts combined, and it’d be great if we could raise a similar amount this year to support the region’s young people.

“We’re also hoping the activities we have on display at Ricoh Arena will inspire some over 18s to consider giving some of their spare time to their local scouting group – if anybody fancies giving it a go then there will be a recruitment stand set up, offering further information.”

Supporters are being urged to arrive at Ricoh Arena early to soak up the pre-match atmosphere in the Wasps Nest Fan Village, which is situated inside Ricoh Arena’s Ericsson Indoor Arena.

“The scouts come in their droves and create a lively, carnival atmosphere before the game – it is community activity at its best,” said Verity Brown, Community and Match-day Marketing Manager at Wasps.

“The Wasps Nest Fan Village will be busy right from the start on match-day, so we’d encourage supporters to arrive earlier than normal to grab a drink and enjoy the festivities.”

Tickets to Wasps versus Newcastle Falcons start from £17 for adults, with under 10s going free in certain areas and can be purchased by visiting www.wasps.co.uk.