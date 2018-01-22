RUGBY: Welcome bonus-point win for Newbold at fellow strugglers Old Halesonians

More disappointment for fans as injury-hit Lions lose again

Newbold won 38-15 in the snow at Old Halesonians on Saturday, adding an important five points to their season’s total in the Midland Premier division.

The dominant Newbold pack assemble for a scrum

Next weekend at Parkfield Road, Newbold host second-placed Peterborough Lions, who beat Longton 55-28. Longton, on 28 points from 15 games, are just one place above 13th-placed Newbold - who have 21 from their 17 games. Old Halesonians are bottom without a win and just three bonus points.

Struggling with injuries, Rugby Lions have slipped to eighth in Midlands West 1 after their 19-7 defeat at fourth-placed Stoke on Trent.

Next week at Webb Ellis Road they host Stourbridge Lions, who lost 21-18 at home to Moseley Oak on Saturday. Stourbridge are tenth in the table and Moseley Oak seventh.