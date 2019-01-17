RUGBY: Welsh warm up for Vase semi-final with seven-try victory

Club looking forward to Mellish trip this weekend

Old Leamingtonian 2nds 15 Rugby Welsh 41

Welsh produced an impressive display scoring seven tries to defeat a hard working and useful Old Leams outfit.

A minute silence was held before the game in respect of local AEI player Ian Cockerill, who sadly passed away recently and the club wishes to send its condolences to his family and friends.

There is plenty of competition for places at the moment in the side and different options worked well in this game. The opening 15 minutes saw both sides play enterprising rugby with both defences having to work hard.

Welsh took the lead when Angus Wilson made a break down the blind side of a ruck and raced in from 40 metres to score an unconverted try.

On the half hour mark a powerful run by prop Jack Worrall- Soper created a ruck and Robin Tyerman found a great line to score another unconverted try.

Tyerman had an outstanding game at full defending well and coming in to the line to cause the opposition problems and he soon scored his second try following a three quarter move. However Old Leams were still well in the contest and narrowed the gap to 15-5 at half time with an unconverted try,

The second half saw Welsh start brightly and with debutant Jay Ellerington looking sharp at scrumhalf they soon increased the lead when Jamie Roche showed a typical burst of speed and strength to score a try converted by Wilson.

Shortly afterwards Welsh scored the best try of the afternoon with a three quarter move starting well inside their own half being finished off by Anthony Reynolds in the corner.

Old Leams refused to drop their heads with a mixture of older and younger players working hard and they deservedly scored two unconverted tries to narrow the gap. However Welsh finished the afternoon well, firstly with Adam Bond crashing over for a try, converted by Wilson and Nick Haywood, who made a number of telling contributions in attack and defence, deservedly getting on the scoresheet racing in from long distance with his effort again converted by Wilson.

This Saturday Welsh travel to Nottingham club Mellish for the semi-final of the Midland Junior Vase for a 2pm kick off.

The whole club is looking forward to the event with a large travelling support expected to cheer them on. Please check with club about travel arrangements.