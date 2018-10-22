RUGBY: Welsh win with 12 tries at Trinity Guild

Derby day at Alwyn Road this weekend

Midlands 5 West (South)

Trinity Guild 12 Rugby Welsh 72

Welsh continued where they left off last week with another strong performance scoring 12 tries against a hard working Trinity Guild outfit to clinch their first bonus-point victory of the season.

On a lovely afternoon Welsh were immediately on the front foot and Loz Galleno quickly opened the scoring when he burst away from a lineout for the opening score. Welsh looked dangerous with the ball in hand with the backs looking to run the ball at every opportunity and the forwards interlinking well despite the Guild’s best efforts to deny them possession. Tries came at regular stages in the first half with Jack Taylor, Galleno with his second, the returning Guy Shaw, Adam Bond, Wayne Grant and Angus Wilson all getting on the scoresheet to open up a 43-point half time lead.

To Guild’s immense credit they kept going with their mixture of very experienced forwards and young backs always working hard. In the second half they were deservedly rewarded for their efforts with two tries, one of which was converted.

With the game comfortably won by half time Welsh were a little more lack lustre in the second half but continued to try to move the ball out wide when the opportunity arose. Galleno with another barnstorming run and Jack Taylor with two long-range scores both completed their hat-tricks whilst captain Adam Bond scored his second of the afternoon. The scoring was competed by second row Jamie Roche with Angus Wilson also converting six of the tries.

Welsh will be hoping their good form continues when they face local rivals AEI on Saturday at Alwyn Road. VPs day links in with the fixture with a pre-match buffet being held from 1.15pm onwards at the Black Horse. All ex-players, supporters are welcome to attend the pre and after match festivities.