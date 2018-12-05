SCHOOL SPORT: Tag Rugby festivals enjoyed by nearly 1,000 children

Events supported by more than 50 young leaders

Harris SSP’s Annual Tag Rugby Festivals

Young leaders from Rugby Free Secondary School

Rugby St Andrews RFC once again hosted the Harris School Sport Partnership annual tag rugby festivals. With 980 primary students and 53 secondary leaders there were over 1,000 students participating during the course of the day!

Well done to all the students who took part from: Abbots Farm Junior, Dunchurch Boughton Junior, Hillmorton Primary, Knightlow Primary, Long Lawford Primary, Northlands Primary, Paddox Primary, Riverside Academy, St Maries Primary, The Revel Primary and Wolston St Margarets Primary.

Well done also to the super leaders who supported the festivals from Ashlawn, Avon Park, Harris and Rugby Free Secondary School. Huge thanks to both St Andrews RFC for hosting and also to Wasps Community who joined in and supported the events all day!

The following week Harris ran an additional event at St Andrews RFC for those pupils who could not be accommodated the week before. Well done to Abbots Farm Junior and Boughton Leigh Junior and huge thanks to the year 7 & 8 supporting leaders from Rugby Free Secondary School who were outstanding.

Having fun at the festival

If you would like to find out more about Harris CofE Academy SSP please see the website http://www.harris.covmat.org/welcome-2/

