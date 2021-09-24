Work begins to map out a vibrant future for Rugby Lions

Action from Webb Ellis Road in early 2020

Having asked to withdraw from the RFU Midlands league, Rugby Lions are working towards a new future for the historic club.

With owner David Owen’s ill health prompting the handover to members, volunteers keen to be involved in the new regime have begun meetings to map out the road ahead at Webb Ellis Road.

It’s rare for a club at this level to be privately owned so there is plenty to sort out to enable Lions to continue without Mr Owen’s generous backing, for which fans have been very grateful for many years.

Although the club is debt free it will now need to support itself financially.

Former chairman Jeff Nowill, who is helping to guide the club through the transition said: “The decision was made to press pause on gents rugby until there is a new model for the club in place.

“After three postponed games the RFU would have expelled us from the league so we wrote to voluntarily remove ourselves.

“We are trying to take a fresh approach and explore all different ways to have a vibrant rugby club.

“It means incorporating ourselves, working out a new RFU model - a community based club or charitable structure.”

The whole process could take until towards the end of the year. In the meantime Mr Nowill said they are feeling positive after encouraging approaches on the playing and coaching side.