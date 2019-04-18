SYNCHRO: Midlands and Masters medals for talented teams

Rugby Swimming Club

Rugby Swimming Club synchro travelled to Bramcote, Nottingham, for a new event on the synchro calendar – the Midland Championships and Masters, an event for the older (15-18) age group and the Masters (19+) section.

The first swims of the day were the Technical solo and duets, where athletes need to incorporate certain defined elements into their performance.

Laura Cunha collected the first medal of the day for Rugby with gold in the solo in both the Junior and Senior Age Groups, before partnering with Nayana Walker for gold in the duet again in both the Senior and Junior Age Groups.

Moving onto the Free solo, Georgia Lindsay placed 8th, Nayana Walker 5th and Laura Cunha was 2nd. Emilia Walker took bronze medal in the Masters category.

In the Free duet, Masters Joyce Williams and Kay Ridler took home gold for Rugby.

In the Technical Team event, Rugby placed 2nd only just behind close rivals City of Birmingham - swimming were Laura Cunha, Nayana Walker, Georgia Lindsay, Amelia Quinn, Freya Thomas, Elise Richardson, Isobel Ogg, Emily Dakin with reserves Abby Huett and Cassie Reed.

Rugby had two teams entered in the Combination event.

Team 1 – Maisie Grinter, Bethany Clarke, Katie McConnell, Mae Howard, Jessica Farndon, Eleanor Gerrard, Anna Kempson and Jennifer Ravenhall – came 4th bettering their previous personal best score by 2 points.

Team 2 – Laura Cunha, Nayana Walker, Emilia Walker, Amelia Quinn, Abby Huett, Freya Thomas, Cassandra Reed, Elise Richardson, Isobel Ogg, Emily Dakin, and reserves Danielle Medgett and Georgia Lindsay – came first, securing another gold medal for Rugby.

The final medal of the day was another gold for Rugby in the Championship Free Team event, with a great swim from Laura Cunha, Nayana Walker, Amelia Quinn, Abby Huett, Freya Thomas, Casandra Reed, Elise Richardson, Isobel Ogg, Emily Dakin and Danielle Medgett scoring 68 - another PB score for this group of athletes.

Following a successful day, Rugby Synchro now look forward to the British National Championships in Nottingham at the end of April, the Warwickshire Championship at the end of June and closing the season at the Combo Cup at the London Aquatic Centre (the Olympic pool) on July 6.

If you would like to know more about the fantastic sport of synchronised swimming, there is a free taster session (for girls and boys) at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre in Rugby on Thursday, July 11.

For more information or to book your place, please email Hannah Secher at rugbysynchro.headcoach@gmail.com.