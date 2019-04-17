TENNIS: Over 100 players enjoy 2019 Rugby Evening Classic

Rugby Lawn Tennis Club

Tennis players from all over the country descended on Rugby for Rugby Lawn Tennis Club’s annual tournament ‘The Rugby Evening Classic’.

This tournament is always held after school in the Warwickshire schools term time. The event attracted over 100 players from 14 counties aged between 6 and 60.

Some 25 players from Rugby LTC took part, and more than held their own against the visiting players. There were 11 players in the 8 and under event, with four of them still just 6 years old.

Rugby’s Jamie Garthwaite was runner up to George Ramsay from Abingdon. The winning girl was Alliyah Porter (aged 6) from Banbury.

Jamie was also runner up in the under 9s event narrowly losing to Max Yuill of Northampton. The winning girl (and overall U9s winner) Chloe Shaer had come all the way from Essex to take part.

The under 10s girls champion was Lucy Barr from Duston, and the winning boy was Matthew Gardner.

Special mention to Rugby’s William Reading who reached the semi-final stage.

There was local success to celebrate in the U12 boys’ event with Daniel Garthwaite repeating his win at last year’s event and Alfie Offord improving on last year’s third place to take second place.

The U12 girls’ event was won by Darcey Trotman from Abingdon. Well done to Emily Green from Rugby who reached the semi-final stage.

The 14s boys’ event was won by Lawrence Cockrell from Nuneaton and the 14s girls by Marina Beckinsale from Kenilworth who plays in the event every year.

Another regular competitor, Lois Porter, was the under 18 girls’ winner. The under 18 events were hampered by torrential rain, hail and thunder on the Monday evening, meaning several rain delays.

The 18 boys’ final was contested between Jack Minski and Sam Parsons (both whippet owners!). Sam who is from Leamington finally won in a close three set match that ended just before 11pm.

There were fourteen players in the mens’ event, with half of them being from the host club. Despite bids for the title from players from around the region, the top three spots went to players from Rugby LTC. The winner was Tom Barnes from Kilsby. Liam Victoros was runner-up, David Heathcote was in third place and his brother Daniel won the consolation event.

Over 200 matches were played over the five evenings, and a total of 2,433 games! Apart from the rain in the late part of the first evening, the weather stayed dry (if a little chilly). Referee Kathryn Heathcote would like to thank all the volunteers and helpers who made teas and coffees for frozen parents, served food, helped little ones to score and generally ensured that the event went smoothly.

There were some excellent matches on display over the week and Rugby LTC looks forward to hosting the event again this time next year.

