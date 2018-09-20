5 things to do in and around the Rugby area

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Rugby

1 FAMILY

Legacy Wrestling, Benn Hall, Rugby, September 23

Another treat for grapple fans is in store when Legacy Wrestling returns to the Benn Hall. The hugely popular second generation grappler, Gareth “G-Wiz” Bond, son of British wrestling legend, Dave Bond, finally gets a shot at the Legacy Wrestling British Championship having defeated 19 other competitors in a frantic rumble match in June. Current British Champion, Jack Starz, has recently been touring with the WWE around the UK with their NXT:UK brand. Jack said: “I’m performing in front of sell-out crowds all over the UK now, and I’ll be returning to the Benn Hall to retain my most prized possession, the legacy Wrestling British Championship belt.” Fresh off her TV appearance on the ITV show, Lorraine, Jetta returns to the Benn Hall to take on the beast, Dominita. A full card supports the championship bout and ladies competition, with tag-team and single matches suitable for all ages.

Details: legacywrestling.co.uk

2 FAMILY

Sing-along Sound of Music, Dunchurch Village Hall,

September 22

Sing along with all the well-known songs – including Do-Re-Mi, My Favourite Things and Edelweiss – and dress up as a character from the film, with prizes available for the most impressive costume. Heckling is encouraged too – hiss at the Countess, boo the Nazis and cheer the Von Trapp family. Audience members will receive a goody bag filled with props to use throughout the film. The event is organised by the Dunchurch Festival Group, with all money raised going towards good causes in the village.

Details: dunchurchevents.org

3 THEATRE

Evita, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, September 25 to 29

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical masterpiece, Evita, goes to the Belgrade next week in a new production from Bill Kenwright. Telling the moving true story of Eva Perón, Evita ranks as one of the best-loved stage musicals of all time, boasting more than 20 major awards and an Oscar-winning film adaptation, which starred Madonna and Antonio Banderas.

Details: belgrade.co.uk

4 THEATRE

Entertaining Angels, Rugby Theatre, until September 22

As a clergy wife, Grace has spent a lifetime on her best behaviour. Now, following the death of her husband, Bardolph, she is enjoying the new-found freedom to do and say exactly as she pleases, usually to the new vicar, Sarah. The return of Grace’s eccentric missionary sister prompts some disturbing revelations, which forces Grace to confront Bardolph’s ghost and the truth of their marriage.

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk

5 THEATRE

Kinky Boots, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until October 6

Winner of every major Best Musical award, including the 2016 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, Kinky Boots has gone home to Northampton, the very place that the story is about. With songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, the musical takes audiences from the factory floor of Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. The Hollywood News called it the “freshest, most fabulous, feel-good musical of the decade”.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/kinky-boots

