Win tickets to spectacular MCM Comic Con at Birmingham's NEC

Weird and wonderful at MCM Comic Con.

The two-day spectacular will see thousands of sci-fi fans, gamers, comic collectors, movie buffs and anime enthusiasts visit the NEC Birmingham to immerse themselves in a world of fun and fantasy.

Some of the biggest stars from the world of movies, games and television will be taking part in various panels, Q&As and meet and greets across both days.

MCM are hosting a fabulous selection of talent this year, such as; Sean Astin from Lord of The Rings, the Star Wars Rebels, plus Anthony Daniels and many more.

Dressing up for MCM Comic Con.

Coming in costume is the norm at the show, with amazing outfits roaming the floors of the hall, and the stage, as part of the Cosplay Masquerades. The Cosplay Central area also includes tutorials and Q&As to help visitors learn expert tips and advice.

Comic Village is also back, and packed full of graphic novels and comics to explore, along with a chance to meet some of the talent behind the work.

For parents and younger guests, The Treehouse is a place where families can relax and recharge, with free face painting, a reading corner, and toys to play with. There’s enough to entertain even the smallest superheroes.

Tickets are from £11.50. Two children under 10 free with each adult ticket. Visit www.mcmcomiccon.com/birmingham

