Award winning musical Evita heads to Rugby

There's a thrilling first for theatre-lovers in Rugby when Andrew Lloyd Webber's blockbuster musical Evita arrives in the town for a five-performance run.

Interesting Theatre’s production at the Avon Valley School Theatre next week (October 16 to 20) marks the area’s amateur premiere of the acclaimed show.

A winner of seven Tony Awards, Evita brings to life the extraordinary story of Eva Peron and her journey from poverty in a small town in Argentina to become a major political force in the country.

Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice created some of musical theatre’s most unforgettable songs for the show.

A stunning mix of Latin, pop and jazz, hits include ‘Don’t Cry For Me Argentina’, ‘Another Suitcase in Another Hall’ and ‘Oh What a Circus’, which all made it into the UK charts.

When Evita opened in the West End in 1978, it made an immediate star out of Elaine Paige. Madonna played the role of Eva in the movie version in 1996.

And director Alan Pavis revealed that he was given special permission by Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group to bring his production to the Rugby stage.

He said: “I've had a passion for this show for years since I saw the original West End production with Elaine Paige and David Essex, and it’s fantastic to be one of the few companies to be granted the amateur rights.

“Musical director Jon Watson is pulling together a full orchestra to back our amazing cast, and there’s some wonderful staging from choreographers Connor Woon and Jordan Childs.

“It’s going to be very special, and not to be missed.”

Golden-voiced Emma Smart plays Eva in the ambitious production, with Ash Clifford as her husband Juan, and Chris Gilbey-Smith taking the iconic role of Che.

It’s Interesting Theatre’s second outing, following on from the sparkling production of Sister Act in March.

Evita runs from Tuesday October 16 to Saturday October 20 at Avon Valley Theatre in Newbold. You can buy tickets from www.interestingtheatre.org or by calling 07931 772091.