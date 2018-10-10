Back of the net! Rugby Theatre on to a winner with football musical

The nation was gripped by World Cup fever this summer, and with barely time to change ends, football fans have dived headlong into the thrills and spills of the Premier League.

Not to be outdone, the talented players at Rugby Theatre are set to score a winner when they stage the award-winning musical The Beautiful Game between October 20 and 27.

Beautiful Game

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s vibrant collaboration with comedian and writer Ben Elton tells the story of an under-21 team in Belfast at the height of the troubles.

It follows the fortunes of five young players through good times and bad as their friendships are tested by tempestuous relationships and opposing beliefs, set against a backdrop of a city in turmoil.

Director David Allen says: “If you’re not a sports fan, the football is only one element. The story is full of romance, humour and mesmerising drama, and runs the gamut of human emotions.”

David says he and musical director Liam Walker have been lucky enough to have assembled a wonderfully talented and enthusiastic cast, combining well-known faces with fresh new talent for Rugby Theatre audiences.

Beautiful Game

“It’s a great team on stage and behind the scenes, but this is still a highly ambitious piece for any theatre company, let alone an amateur one

“The demands on everyone involved are immense but these are being faced with a combination of tremendous enthusiasm, excitement and no small amount of exhaustion!

“Contemplate, if you will, the challenge of a choreographed football match – not the whole 90 minutes of course – to name but one!”

Grab your tickets now by booking online www.rugbytheatre.co.uk or calling the box office on 01788 541234.