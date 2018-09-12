Best of British comedy heads to Rugby Theatre

It is a show about as British as tea, morris dancing and chicken tikka masala and it will be kicking off a new season at Rugby Theatre this weekend.

The drama group based at the Henry Street theatre will be presenting Richard Everett’s comedy Entertaining Angels.

The play can be seen from September 15 to 22.

A spokesman for the theatre has described the play as a poignant, moving, but sharply funny play set in a classic English vicarage where clergyman’s wife Grace has spent the best part of a life being on her best behaviour.

Following the death of her husband, she’s enjoying her new-found freedom until things are turned upside-down by the return of her eccentric sister Ruth.

When it came to selecting a show to perform, the director, Ash Hirons, said that this one stood out.

Ash said: “From the moment I started reading this funny and touching play there was no doubt in my mind that this was one for me.

“The characters jump off the page and there is such truth in the writing.

“And having such a wonderful team around has made the rehearsals a real pleasure.

“The themes of Entertaining Angels will be familiar to all, exploring events from the past and secrets kept, and the changing relationship between couples and their family.”

Sue Morris stars as Grace, with Marie Phillips playing Ruth.

Kay Fitzpatrick is Sarah, Sam Caldecott is Jo, and Michael Lynch is Bardolph.

Other shows to be performed as part of the new season include the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Ben Elton football inspired musical The Beautiful Game as well as the stage rendition of Blackadder Goes Forth.

Entertaining Angels opens on Saturday, September 15, for a seven performance run. Performances will take place at 7.30pm every day except for Sunday, September 16, when there will be no performances.

Tickets for the show cost between £12 and £13.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 01788 541234, or visit www.rugbytheatre.co.uk.