Catfish and the Bottlemen to play Ricoh gig following release of third album

Brit Award-winning Welsh rock outfit Catfish and the Bottlemen will return to the region later this year following the release of their hotly-anticipated new album.

The band’s new LP, The Balance, is due out in April and will be followed by a run of live shows across UK and Europe.

They will headline the Ricoh Arena’s Ericsson Indoor Arena in Coventry on Saturday, May 4 and tickets go on sale next week.

It comes after the four-piece – which is made up of Van McCann, Johnny Bond, Robert Hall and Benji Blakeway - performed in the same venue to a sell-out crowd of 10,000 people in November 2016 and at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate in May the same year.

One of the band’s biggest singles, Kathleen, was ranked number one on MTV’s hottest tracks in April 2014 during the group’s prominent rise before their second album, The Ride, went to number one in the Official UK Album Charts in 2016.

Their most-recent single, Longshot, was released at the start of 2019 from the band’s upcoming third studio album – the first piece of new material from the group for more than three years.

Justine Hewitt, head of operations at Ricoh Arena, said: “Welcoming back one of the music industry’s biggest indie rock artists is a massive coup for both our venue as we gear up for a stellar summer of music at Ricoh Arena.

“Their last performance here was an electric one and stands out as one of the best gigs we have ever had in Ericsson Indoor Arena.

“Their visit to Coventry is one of few extra UK dates that they have announced for this year and comes at an exciting time as the band has just released its first piece of material for a number of years.

“Thousands of people from all over the country travelled to Ricoh Arena for their last performance and we’re expecting the same later this year, so we’d urge fans to snap their tickets up as soon as possible.

“This latest announcement also reinforces Ricoh Arena’s fantastic variety of live music.

“Over the past couple of years we’ve hosted iconic names such as Rolling Stones, Robbie Williams, Craig David and Sean Paul, and we are set for a bumper summer of music this year with Spice Girls, Jess Glynne, Bon Jovi and Manic Street Preachers all performing here in June – not to mention the Soundscape Festival which has David Guetta headlining.”

General sale tickets cost £28.50 plus a booking fee and go on sale via www.ricoharena.com on Friday, February 1 at 10am.

The lead booker of each ticket transaction must attend the concert with their ID in order to gain entry.

The concert is for over 14s only, while under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.