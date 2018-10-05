Chance to experience music from around the world at Rugby's St Andrew's

Rugbeians can experience music from the Hindu, Sikh, B’hai and Christian traditions at a free concert at St Andrew’s Church tomorrow, October 6.

The event, called ‘Music Unites’ has been organised by The Rugby Interfaith Forum (RIFF), which seeks to create peace, harmony and understanding between different religious groups.

A spokesperson said: “The event is being enthusiastically supported by the faith communities in Rugby and is open to anyone young or old, and will give a taste of music from different traditions.”

The concert begins at 2pm, here is the full schedule.

2pm Bell ringers – St Andrew’s bell ringers

2:30 Handbells – St Andrew’s handbell group

2:35 Introduction to the event

2:40 Hindu dance and music

3:00 Christian songs – Sacred Heart Singers

3:15 Sikh dance and music

3:30 Light cold Refreshments and introduction to Jessie’s Fund

4:00 South Indian music

4:20 Bahai – piano solos

4:35 St Andrew’s Community Singers

4:55 Closing words

5:00 Finish

To learn more about RIFF, visit interfaithinrugby.org.uk