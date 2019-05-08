Big names and varied line-up announced for Digbeth Arena's first anniversary

Foals, Orbital and Billy Ocean are among the acts which will be helping The Digbeth Arena celebrate its first anniversary this summer.

The outdoor venue has got 11 live music and DJ led events heading to the Midlands this summer.

Sara Cox will be kicking off proceedings this week with The House and Garage Orchestra bringing the celebrations to a close in August.

Operations director at The MJR Group, Benjamin Newby, said: “We’re really looking forward to the shows this summer.

“You can now see your favourite artists, basking in the summer’s glorious sunshine without the need for an expensive weekend festival ticket or travelling miles away from the city to a festival site.”

Located in the heart of Birmingham, Digbeth Arena’s open-air space will create a metropolitan festival-esque atmosphere, and will feature a variety of pop-up food stalls and bars available at every show.

For more information visit www.digbetharena.com

Digbeth Arena 1st Birthday Summer Programme:

May 11 - Sara Cox - Just Can’t Get Enough 80s!

May 31 - Orbital - Full AV Show

June 7 - Carnival Magnifico 2019

June 8 - Birmingham Digbeth Arena & The Mill - A Weird and Wonderful Day Out

June 15 - Foals (sold out)

June 16 - Foals (sold out)

June 22 - 0121 Fest w/ Nathan Dawe

July 5 - Billy Ocean

July 6 - ColourFest

July 27 - Birmingham’s Food and Film Festival

August 10 - The House & Garage Orchestra