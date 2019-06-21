Community unites to make sweet music in Rugby

Rugby people will be raising the roof of St Andrew’s Church on July 6.

An informal community music-making event is being held, with the aim of continuous music for three hours, from 10am-1pm.

It’s free to attend or join in, with a voluntary retiring collection for the Rotary Music Bursaries Trust, which helps young people with the cost of music lessons and supports music projects in partnership with the Warwickshire Music Hub.

Rex Pogson said: “The Rotary Music Trust are delighted that people of all ages from different musical groups have said they will be there, hosted in the beautiful church by the St Andrew’s community singers. “It is a fun event - not a competition or a daunting formal occasion. There will be accompanists there all morning, so if you want to sing or play your instrument as a soloist, for one minute or more, bring your music and enjoy the occasion.

“If you’d like to join in a sing-song, there’s that chance too. If you just want to listen, there’ll be no requirement to play or sing!”

He said it’s open for people of all ages to take part in and enjoy.