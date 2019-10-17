Giggling for good causes in Marton

Two entrepreneurs are aiming to get the local community giggling for good causes when they bring their stand-up comedy tour to Marton Village Hall on Friday, October 25.

Anne Docherty from Stratford-upon-Avon and Mark Hinds from Warwick are the creative minds behind Comedy at Work, an innovative new business that brings stand-up to venues across the country in support of local charities.

They both left their jobs to pursue new careers in stand-up and recently launched the new business which sees them ‘follow the laughs.’ The pair already have their sights set on Edinburgh Fringe Festival and TV exposure one day.

Mum-of-three Anne Docherty said: “I had spent several years on the PTA committee of my daughters’ primary school and it really struck me that there was a different way to raise funds aside from the normal cake sales, by adding a different sort of event into the fundraising calendar, and have applied it to this.

“This is such a great way of enjoying comedy, bringing the community together and raising money for it at the same time.”

Proceeds will go to Marton Village Hall and tickets can be booked at: www.comedyatwork.com

The next gig is at Hockley Heath Village Hall on Saturday, November 23.