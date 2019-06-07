IN PICTURES: Spice Girls light up Ricoh Arena with girl power
It's not every week that the Spice Girls turn up to perform just down the road - so here are the photos to mark the occasion.
The group spiced up the lives of a combined 75,000 people on Monday 3 and Tuesday 4 June as part of their Spice World 2019 Tour. The four-piece were supported by chart-topping singer songwriter Jess Glynne on two nights to remember in Coventry as generations united to celebrate one of the biggest acts of the '90s.