Rammstein in Milton Keynes: all you need to know

German industrial metallers Rammstein are heading to Stadium MK next week for the only UK show of their European tour.

The rock titans released their seventh album in May, their first record in a decade.

The untitled album went in at Number 3 on the official UK album charts, making them the first German speaking band to ever achieve an official UK Top 10 album.

Meanwhile, in Germany, the record sold more than 271,000 copies in the first week - the best first week sales for any rock album this century.

The 11-track LP is the 10th number one record for the band in Germany.

One of the biggest rock bands on the planet, Rammstein have been playing in Germany, Paris and Holland since kicking off their Europe Stadium Tour in May.

They headline Stadium MK in Milton Keynes on Saturday, July 6, before heading back to mainland Europe for more dates.

What to expect

Anyone with even a little knowledge of Rammstein will know the German six-piece put on a stunning show.

Expect industrial metal, a heavy dose of pyrotechnics and probably a bit of S&M mixed in.

Can you still get tickets?

Probably not. Not only is this Rammstein’s only UK date, it’s their first since headlining the Download Festival in 2016 and their first non-festival show since 2012’s Made In Germany Tour.

With that in mind, it was unsurprising when all tickets sold out almost immediately.

While people may be claiming to sell tickets on official Facebook pages for the event, we would always advise caution trying to buy a ticket in this way.

Additionally, while some of the common resale sites are listing tickets with huge mark ups, we would again advise fans against buying these, especially as some major artists have voided tickets purchased thorough re-sellers and secondary markets in the past.

In the unlikely event additional tickets are released for this show, you should only trust official sources such as www.stadiummk.com or the band’s official website.

Who's the support act?

Joining Rammstein will be French piano duo Jatekok who will be playing the band’s Klavier album.

Writing on their official Facebook page, Rammstein said: “The inventive classical piano duo from France is considered one of the greatest of the moment and include a wide array of music styles in their recordings and projects, such as jazz, hip hop and metal.”

What are the start and finish times?

Doors will open at 5pm with support scheduled to begin at 7pm.

The show is scheduled to finish at 10.30pm.

Getting there and getting back

There will be shuttle busses running from Milton Keynes Railway Station to take fans to and from Stadium MK.

Currently, the last scheduled train south to London leaves Milton Keynes at 11.46pm, the last train north to Birmingham leaves at 10.30pm and the last train to Northampton leaves at 11.34pm. However, you should check train times on the day via National Rail to ensure you don’t get stranded in the town.

Stadium car parking is sold out but ‘park and walk’ services are still available from Fenny Lock.

Parking tickets can be booked via www.parkthecarhere.com

What's the setlist?

You probably shouldn’t ruin the surprise and just enjoy the gig as it happens, but if you’re one of those people who just has to know, head over to www.setlist.fm for a look at what Rammstein have been playing on this tour.

Expect a 21-song set, with the majority coming from their new album with songs from previous LPs Mutter, Herzeleid and Sehnsucht also dominating the show.

Needless to say, it’s unlikely fans will be leaving disappointed.