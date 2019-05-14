Rev up to win karting session at new premier outdoor circuit in Warwickshire

To celebrate the opening of a new premier outdoor karting circuit in Warwickshire, Rugby Advertiser readers are being offered the chance to win one of two pairs of tickets each for the Have-A-Go Karting Experience sessions.

The circuit, which is based at the 100-acre Adventure Sports outdoor activity centre at Wedgnock Rifle Range in Warwick, has a fleet of 14 fast and powerful twin-engine 400cc Biz Le Mans Karts. There is also a fleet of 200cc Biz Junior Karts, with full safety cages and harnesses suitable for ages ten and upwards, including adults, so ideal for family parties!

The Have-a-Go sessions are a one-hour experience suitable for individuals and small groups wishing to try karting. Drivers get two sessions giving them a breather and time to check their lap times.

Each voucher, worth £60, will be for two places, suitable for 14-year-olds and upwards.

Catering for all markets, three different karting packages are offered at Adventure Sports: Have-a-Go, a race against the clock - ideal for individuals and small groups (one to 12 people); Grand Prix, perfect for groups of friends or corporate events (eight to 36 people) and Endurance Racing, the ultimate team building corporate event.

Adventure Sports also provides corporate events, including clay shooting, quad trekking, hovercraft, 4x4 driving, rally karts, Powerturn Karts, Reverse Steer Jeeps, archery, segways, pistol and rifle target gallery, paintball and a vast selection of team building activities including axe throwing. Visit: www.adventuresport.co.uk/karting

Enter by emailing lucie.green@rugbyadvertiser.co.uk, subject Karting Competition, by next Friday. Usual competition rules apply.