Win child’s party at award-winning trampoline arena in Leamington

Got a child’s birthday coming up? All the stress could be taken out of it for you thanks to this week’s competition.

The Rugby Advertiser has teamed up with Jump In trampoline arena in Leamington to offer one lucky reader a VIP party for up to ten children worth £210.

Picture credit: Phil Wilkinson.

Jump In’s award-winning parties are now bigger, brighter and better than ever with the launch of two additional party packages including Crazy Glow Party and the country’s first Interactive Dome Party.

These, along with the standard party, offer a one-stop package of fun for up to 10 children and come complete with check in and safety briefing; Jump In socks for all guests; one hour to enjoy all the facilities; dedicated party host; water whilst jumping; pizza or hot dogs; plates, cups, plasticware and napkins

A range of optional extras can be purchased for each child, including party bags, ice cream, popcorn, sweet pots and sweatbands.

The Crazy Glow Party adds some extra shine to proceedings with exclusive hire of the UV party room with special glow in the dark accessories provided. The 360-degree Interactive Dome Party includes 30 minutes of private ‘partying’ with surround sights and sounds on a film, TV show or soundtrack of your choice as the perfect backdrop to a themed party.

And with ready-made invitations available to print off from the Jump In website, there really is nothing left for parents to do except sit back and take advantage of the on-site hospitality.

As well as a wide range of trampolines, the Jump In fun includes a giant airbag, twist ladder, dodgeball, basketball, plus a soft play area for the under fives.

Further details on the party packages are available at: www.gojumpin.com/activities/birthday-parties?location=warwick

As well as Open Jump sessions, Jump In Trampoline Park, in Hermes Close, Tachbrook Park, Leamington, offers After School Club; Toddler Time; Jump and Play (exclusively for under fives); Friday Night Takeover (for teenagers); Relaxed Sessions (with SEN activities and Rebound Therapy) and Fitness Classes (for all ages).

Visit Jump In at: https://www.gojumpin.com/locations/warwick for more information.

The competition winner will be entitled to a VIP party of their choice for up to 10 guests. It must be pre-booked and will be subject to availability. Additional guests can be added at an additional cost of between £15 and £18 per person.

*Those not lucky enough to win can take advantage of this exclusive Advertiser offer of 20% off the price of any party package.

Use the code RA20 when booking online at www.jumpin.com or via the Contact Centre on 01926 356290.

Terms and conditions: Valid for Birthday Party packages booked by July 31 2019 and redeemed by 31.12.2019.

This offer is valid on the initial booking only.

This offer is not valid on any existing bookings and cannot be used in conjunction with any other discount or offer

Full T&C can be found at https://www.gojumpin.com/pages/terms-and-conditions

To enter the competition, email lucie.green@rugbyadvertiser.co.uk by next Friday and a winner will be drawn at random.