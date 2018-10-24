Find out how you can win a pair of tickets to this year's Festive Gift Fair at the NEC

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun and we have 50 pairs of tickets to giveaway to the 2018 Festive Gift Fair.

We have once again teamed up with the organisers of the Festive Gift Fair at the NEC in Birmingham to give our readers the chance to win tickets to a day out shopping for Christmas gifts.

There will be plenty of samples to go round

Now in its 23rd year, the gift fair is one of the most popular Christmas shopping events in the UK.

It will take place the NEC in Birmingham from November 15-18.

The gift fair will be bursting at the seams with a colourful eclectic mix of unusual stocking fillers and presents, traditional gifts, festive food and great home decorations.

With 325+ stalls all under one roof, the variety is huge, with clever gift ideas for all ages and tastes..and lots of special show offers.

Keep an eye out for Father Christmas

There’s even a present creche to drop off your full bags.

This year's event will feature new icicle lighting throughout the hall and a Victorian bandstand where live bans will take centre stage.

Keep an eye out for Father Christmas, stilt walkers and pantomime characters.

Within the festive food and drink area there will be 40 stands selling everything from cheese to chutneys, spices to spirits, puddings to preserves, chocolates to champagne, beer to brownies and hampers to hog roasts.

Plenty of Christmas gifts to choose from

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the Festive Gift Fair (valid from November 15-18 2018) please answer the following question.

How many stands are there within the food and drink area?

Please email your answers to alice.dyer@jpress.co.uk for midday on Monday, October 29.

Entrants must include their full name, full postal address including postcode and daytime contact phone number.

Terms and conditions apply.