Five of the best things to do around Rugby in the next seven days

From a night of Bollywood to artistic adventures, there's much to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Bollywood Musical Night, Benn Hall, Rugby, June 29

Celebrate all things Bollywood with this live family event featuring a performance by Shama & the 515 Crew. Shama & the 515 Crew are one of the UK’s most popular Bollywood bands, a dynamic eight-piece known for their versatility and their impressive repertoire of songs, from classics to the latest Bollywood hits. The event is suitable for all ages.

Details: bennbookings.rugby.gov.uk

2 MUSIC

A Sunny Singalong, Rugby Baptist Church, Regent Street, Rugby, June 29

Rugby Community Choir invites people of every age to this hour-long singalong. Musical director Bee Long said: “We have been singing together for 10 years and we would like you to come and join in our celebrations for free.” The event will raise money for Myton Hospice .

Details: rugbycommunitychoir.wixsite.com/rugbycc

3 MUSIC

Dark Side of the Wall, Benn Hall, June 30

The award-winning band will be returning to showcase their tribute to Pink Floyd.

The band’s long-serving bass player and manager Steve Chilton said: “Pink Floyd themselves performed at the venue back in 1967 so to follow in their footsteps and keep performing this amazing music live to fellow Floyd fans is special. That said, I’ve always believed you don’t have to be a Pink Floyd fan to enjoy one of our shows. We don’t take ourselves too seriously, always ensure we have fun on stage and love to interact with our audience.”

Dark Side of the Wall have gained a national reputation for accurately performing classic Floyd tracks from all their popular albums and feature tracks such as Comfortably Numb, Money, Shine On You Crazy Diamond and Another Brick In The Wall.

Details: pinkfloydtribute.co.uk

4 ART

Various events around Rugby, until July 9

This year’s Rugby Festival of Culture features a variety of treats for fans of art of all kinds. Keep a look out around the town for inspirational and creative work by members of the contemporary art group The Tantalus Project. A range of work that includes ceramics, textiles, print, painting and photography will be popping up in the most unexpected of places throughout the festival. Experience the Rugby Festival of Culture Art Trail by following the map around Rugby town centre. There is something for everyone in the trail, including paintings, handmade jewellery, textile pieces and ceramics. Look out for local artists demonstrating their work in Rugby Central Shopping Centre during the festival. A great opportunity to talk to a local artist and see them at work. Join members of Rugby & District Art Society around town as they sketch in small groups, see the Rugby Rotary Young Artists Exhibition and more.

Details: therugbytown.co.uk

5 MUSIC

Various events around Rugby, until July 9

There are plenty of musical events around town as part of the Festival of Culture. Highlights include performances by the charismatic pianist Lincoln Noel and his band, Rugby musician and songwriter Andy Smith, Bilton Silver Training Band, blues act The Mojo Rogues and more.

Details: therugbytown.co.uk