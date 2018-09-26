Five of the best things to do around Rugby in the next seven days

From a smash-hit musical to striking new theatre, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

We’ll Live and Die in These Towns, Belgrade Theatre, September 29 to October 30

Coventry music star Tom Clarke will make his first foray into theatre this year with a brand new musical drama opening at the Belgrade. We’ll Live and Die in These Towns takes The Enemy’s number one debut album of the same name as its soundtrack, led by the band’s former frontman as musical director. Penned by Coventry playwright Geoff Thompson, the play follows the journey of a young musician named Argy on the cusp of breaking into the big time. As he prepares for a major homecoming gig that could make or break his career, Argy finds himself overcome by a sudden crisis of confidence, just hours before he’s set to take to the stage. Unable to persuade him to perform, his manager sends him off into the city, where revisiting his past helps him to make important decisions about his future.

Tom Clarke said: “This is something so different from anything I’ve done before. It’s exciting to be working with new musicians, and to be dissecting songs that are almost like muscle memory for me now, and putting them back together in a very different way.” Playwright Geoff Thompson said: “When I first heard that album, it felt so raw and truthful and full of anger. It captured everything I was feeling, and I just had an intuition that I could put it into a story. This is a universal story with universal themes, but first and foremost it is a Cov story.”

Details: belgrade.co.uk



2 THEATRE

Kinky Boots, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until October 6

Winner of every major Best Musical award, including the 2016 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, Kinky Boots has gone home to Northampton, the very place that the story is about. With songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, the musical takes audiences from the factory floor of Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. The Hollywood News called it the “freshest, most fabulous, feel-good musical of the decade”.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk/ whats-on/kinky-boots



3 THEATRE

The Fear of Fear, Warwick Arts Centre, October 3 and 4

An illuminating look at our inherent sense of fear as a survival instinct and how it can be used against us as a tool of oppression, manipulation and control.

Details: warwickartscentre.co.uk



4 THEATRE

Oliva Tweest, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, October 4 to 6

Oliva Tweest tells the story of a London hustler and club promoter as he plans the ultimate concert, in the hope of attracting his idol, the Afrobeats legend D’Banj. Starring an exciting cast of up-and-coming British actors, this lively, feel-good production features explosive choreography and an irresistible soundtrack of classic and original songs, all performed by a live African band.

Details: belgrade.co.uk



5 FAMILY THEATRE

Fup, Warwick Arts Centre, October 2 to 6

Audience favourites Kneehigh will be re-opening the theatre in style. Bursting with live music and puppetry, together with Kneehigh’s famous eccentricity and charm, this is a story of an, web-footed, feathery son-of-a-gun duck.

Details: warwickartscentre.co.uk