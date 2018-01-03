Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next month

From top young musical talent to panto fun aplenty, there's lots to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Rugby Young Musician of the Year, Lawrence Sheriff School, Rugby, January 25

It’s a chance to celebrate the outstanding talent to be found among Rugby’s young people. Organised by the three Rotary clubs of Rugby, this is the local round for a national competition: winners in the vocal and instrumental solo sections are entered for the district round, and there are regional and national rounds beyond that. But it’s not just about the competition. Rex Pogson, for the Youth Service Committee of the three Rotary clubs, said: “This local round is always in its own right a lovely occasion and delightful recital to celebrate the remarkable talent of Rugby young people. In preparing for this event, it’s great to work with Neil Williams from Warwickshire Music, and the local schools, and the families of local young musicians who get in touch direct. The standard of all entrants is always high. I encourage all music-lovers to put the date in their diaries.”

Details: Call 07766 701289

2 PANTOMIME

Robin Hood, Rugby Theatre, January 12 to 21

Find out if the folk hero Robin Hood can stop the evil Sheriff of Nottingham in this panto, suitable for all the family.

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk

3 COMEDY

Stephen K Amos: Bread and Circuses, Warwick Arts Centre, January 18

Highly acclaimed and uplifting stand-up comedian and broadcaster Stephen K Amos is back from his world tour and is on the road with his new show Bread and Circuses. His main aim is to cheer people up for a moment, and try to help them forget what a mess the world finds itself in right now. The comic maestro might not be able to provide bread to the hungry masses, but no one is going to put on a better circus.

Details: warwickartscentre.co.uk

4 ART

Clare Woods: Reality Dimmed, Mead Gallery, Warwick Arts Centre, January 6 to March 10

An exhibition of new work by renowned British painter Clare Woods is coming to the gallery. Entitled Reality Dimmed, the exhibition features a series of raw and powerful paintings, frequently vast in scale, which have been inspired by found photograp-

hic images collected by the artist.

These images often depict people at their most vulnerable, including in situations of conflict and confinement. Reinterpreted in oil paint using long, curved brushstrokes and sensuous colour, Woods’ work explores a tension between reality and abstraction, beauty and its troubling undercurrent of ever-present danger.

Details: meadgallery.co.uk

5 MUSIC

The Magic of Motown, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, January 20

Music fans are invited to the biggest party of the year as the unstoppable Magic of Motown show steams into Coventry. Expect 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musician-

ship.

Celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and more are recreated in a show seen by more than a million people.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk