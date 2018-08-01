Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next month

From a celebration of Rugby's young talent to a feast of loved-up pop hits, there's much to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Elton John’s Aida, Rugby Theatre Summer Youth Project, Rugby Theatre, until August 5

Staging an all-singing, all-dancing musical from scratch in less than two weeks may sound like a tall order, but that’s just what the talented crowd from Rugby Theatre’s annual Summer Youth Project are doing. Around 70 budding musical theatre stars are coming together for their production of Elton John’s award-winning show Aida. The young performers, all aged between 10 and 21, have been put through their paces by a professional director, choreographer and musical director, and though rehearsals only began on Saturday, July 21, the production has already taken to the stage. Meanwhile, a hard-working backstage team, also made up of young people, have built the set, designed the lighting and sound and are crewing the show under the supervision of the project stage managers. Aida was written by Elton John and lyricist Tim Rice and opened on Broadway in 2000. Based on the Verdi opera, but with a pop score, it was nominated for five Tony Awards, has had huge success around the world, but has never been staged professionally in the UK. Diane Trezise, who helps organise the summer project, said: “This is a wonderful chance for a big group of incredibly talented young people to come together to create a unique piece of musical theatre. We’re so lucky to have such great support from people in the town, the parents, the theatre, and from the production team. And the young people show such commitment to rehearse and stage such a challenging production in around 11 days.They never cease to amaze me!”

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk



2 MUSIC

Love Machine, Benn Hall, Rugby, August 2

A new fun, up-tempo show featuring the greatest love-related songs of all time comes to the Benn Hall. Acclaimed vocalists share the love through the decades of popular music, starting way back with the magical American Songbook on to the disco era and beyond.

Details: LoveMachineShow.co.uk



3 FAMILY

Wistow Maze, until September 2

To mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS, the award-winning Wistow Maze has been designed in the shape of an ambulance.The giant eight-acre maize maze has a fun quiz trail hidden among its three miles of pathways, with high level bridges and towers giving stunning panoramic views. Visitors will have to find 12 quiz boards which will test their first aid skills and how to treat a casualty. Anyone going along can also take part in a variety of mini mazes and games in the Activity Funyard, which includes a space-hopper track, hoopla, beanbag throwing and a football shooting game.

Details: www.wistow.com



4 MUSIC

Sean Paul, Ericsson Indoor Arena, Coventry, August 19

The chart-topping Jamaican rapper shot to fame in the UK in 2003 with a flurry of Top 40 hits such as Gimme The Light and Get Busy, before hitting the number one spot with Breathe – a collaboration with Blu Cantrell that stayed at the top of the charts for a month. Since then his presence within the music industry has grown – amassing 25 Top 40 hits in the UK Official Charts - thanks to his work with international stars such Beyoncé, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj. More recent hits include No Lie with Dua Lipa and Mad Love with David Guetta and Becky G.

Details: showtimelive.co.uk



5 MUSIC

The Pig & Applestock Festival, near Naseby Reservoir, August 24 to 26

Rugby bands The Anteloids and Stupid Boots are among the acts on the bill at this family-friendly fundraising festival.

Details: applestock.co.uk