Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next month

From two fascinating exhibitions to a global music superstar, there's much to enjoy...

1 EXHIBITION

Journeys To Home, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, until September 1

There’s still time to enjoy this collection of contemporary prints inspired by the town’s historic Redding Collection. Journeys To Home features pieces by a host of Midlands-based printmakers, including George Sfougaras, Carry Akroyd, Serena Smith and Eric Gaskell. The works have taken inspiration from the Redding Collection, a collection of nearly 26,000 glass plates and cellulose acetate negatives taken by Rugby photographer George Redding between 1958 and 1972. Redding captured Rugby and its residents on camera during a time of rapid social change, with the boom in the town’s engineering industry and railways attracting migrant workers from across the globe, particularly Asia and the West Indies.

Details: www.ragm.co.uk



2 EXHIBITION

Rural Rugby, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, until September 1

Rural Rugby explores the town’s historic role at the heart of Warwickshire’s agricultural industry, from the moment in 1225 when King Henry III granted Henry de Rokeby, the Lord of the Manor, permission to hold a street market in the town centre. Sheep Street became home to a bustling agricultural market, with farmers from Rugby’s rural villages travelling into town to sell livestock and produce. Rural Rugby features photographs and objects from the museum’s social history collection, including a 19th century man-trap used by farmers to catch poachers and a dairy yoke which carried milk churns and pails on a farm in Stretton-on-Dunsmore in the 1850s.

Details: www.ragm.co.uk



3 FAMILY

Wistow Maze, until September 2

To mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS, the award-winning Wistow Maze has been designed in the shape of an ambulance. The giant eight-acre maize maze has a fun quiz trail hidden among its three miles of pathways, with high level bridges and towers giving stunning panoramic views. Visitors will have to find 12 quiz boards which will test their first aid skills and how to treat a casualty.

Anyone going along can also take part in a variety of mini mazes and games in the Activity Funyard, which includes a space-hopper track, hoopla, beanbag throwing and a football shooting game.

Details: www.wistow.com



4 MUSIC

Sean Paul, Ericsson Indoor Arena, Coventry, August 19

The chart-topping Jamaican rapper shot to fame in the UK in 2003 with a flurry of Top 40 hits such as Gimme The Light and Get Busy, before hitting the number one spot with Breathe – a collaboration with Blu Cantrell that stayed at the top of the charts for a month. Since then his presence within the music industry has grown – amassing 25 Top 40 hits in the UK Official Charts - thanks to his work with international stars such Beyoncé, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj. More recent hits include No Lie with Dua Lipa and Mad Love with David Guetta and Becky G.

Details: showtimelive.co.uk

5 MUSIC

The Pig & Applestock Festival, NN6 6JF, August 24 to 26

Rugby bands The Anteloids and Stupid Boots are among the acts on the bill at this family-friendly fundraising festival.

Details: applestock.co.uk