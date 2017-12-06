Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From passionate historical drama to a festive family afternoon, there's lots of enjoy...

1 THEATRE

The Lion in Winter, Rugby Theatre, December 12 to 16

Fans of Game of Thrones are being urged to check out Rugby Theatre’s latest production – a sparkling historical drama full of intrigue, passion, love, hate, war and peace. The Lion in Winter is set in the castle of King Henry II in 1183 where he lives with his dysfunctional family.

James Goldman’s Tony Award-winning play tells the story of the complex relationships between Henry, his wife Eleanor, and their three conspiratorial sons.

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk



2 FAMILY

An Afternoon with Santa and The Snowman, St Andrew’s Church, Rugby, December 8 and 10

Get all the family feeling festive at St Andrew’s with a magical afternoon screening of classic film The Snowman.

Originally published in 1978, The Snowman, created and illustrated by Raymond Briggs, has become one of the world’s most popular children’s books, selling in excess of 8.5 million copies worldwide. This book was adapted for screen by producer John Coates, leading to the Oscar nominated animation with iconic score which first aired in 1982 and has been broadcast around the world. Visitors can start by exploring the festival of Christmas trees and take part in free official The Snowman craft activities with little ones. And to finish off a festive afternoon, there may well be a visit from Santa...

Details: afternoonsnowman.eventbrite.com



3 MUSIC

The Killerz, Benn Hall, Rugby, December 9

The Killerz were awarded the No1 Tribute band in the UK this year and have played alongside the likes of Busted and Tom Odell at Chris Evans’ Car Fest, Rugby’s Hamplified Festival and a string of dates throughout the UK and Europe, as their idols. The support band for the night is indie band The Rushmore who hail from Rugby, Leamington and Warwick . The event is supported by London Calling in Castle Street, Rugby, where a Killers-themed after party will continue until the early hours.

Details: www.bennhall.com



4 MUSIC

Winter Concert, Temple Speech Room, Rugby School. December 10

Showcasing some of the school’s most talented musicians, the 90-minute performance will feature special guests The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire Symphonic Brass Band, and culminate in a Christmas singalong. All profits go to Myton Hospice. “The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire Symphonic Brass Band are some of the best young musicians in the Midlands, so we’re expecting an incredibly high quality performance,” said Rugby School’s director of music, Richard Tanner.

Details: www.ticketsource.co.uk/musicschoolsrugby



5DANCE

Christmas Hafla, Benn Hall, Rugby, December 7

Flamenco and belly dancers from the area will be continuing the tradition of combining fun and festivities with fundraising, as the event reaches its 13th anniversary. This year’s chosen charity is Project Linus UK, which provides comfort to sick and traumatised babies, children and teenagers by gifting homemade quilts and knitted blankets.

Details: kookiekaftan.co.uk