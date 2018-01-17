Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From panto fun to a literary classic on stage, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 PANTOMIME

Robin Hood, Rugby Theatre, until January 21

The fun-packed show features former professional actress Deita Hubbard in the title role, and is directed by Emma Bright. The musical director for the show is Caroline Tavinor, Carrie Bianco teams up with Neil Barnacle in the choreography hot seat, while Teresa Holborow is in charge behind the scenes as stage manager. Emma, who is herself an accomplished leading lady at the theatre, said: “We love traditional pantos at Rugby Theatre, and this year’s Robin Hood and his Merry Men is no exception.” The show features a host of other Rugby Theatre favourites to cheer and boo.

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk



2 PANTOMIME

Rum Baa Baa and the Four Tea Thieves, Dunchurch Village Hall, January 19 to 27

For the second year running the Dunchurch Pantomaniacs are staging a new pantomime written by one of their own. Following the success and acclaim of The Princess and the Pea last year, Sue Protheroe - who has been involved in all 29 shows since the group was founded - again hits the mark with a script full of fun and puns. This year it’s Rum Baa Baa and the Four Tea Thieves - tenuously derived from the original 1001 Nights story of Ali Baba. Expect more music and dancing, impressive costumes, some truly “ancient and modern” jokes and a camel named Donald Hump – complete with a blond hairpiece. And in the best traditions of the panto, there’s audience participation for all the family. The run of shows includes a number of matinees and evening performances.

Details: 01788 522021 or 01788 570400



3 MUSIC

The Magic of Motown, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, January 20

Music fans are invited to the biggest party of the year as the unstoppable Magic of Motown show steams into Coventry. Expect 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musician-

ship.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk



4 THEATRE

A Passage to India, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until January 20

EM Forster’s masterpiece poses a question as urgent today as ever: how can we love one another in a world divided by culture and belief? Multi award-winning ensemble simple8 promises to transport audiences to Imperial India, conjuring up the elephants and caves, courthouses and temples with the simplest and boldest means.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



5 DANCE

Anton & Erin: Broadway to Hollywood, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 19

Join the nation’s favourite ballroom couple when they return with a show celebrating the golden age of Hollywood, featuring numbers including Somewhere In Time, Cry Me A River, Mr Bojangles, Downtown, This Nearly Was Mine and New York, New York. Anton du Beke and

Erin Boag will be joined by the full 25-piece London Concert Orchestra conducted by Richard Balcombe, with six world class ensemble dancers and star vocalist Lance Ellington. Expect to see fresh choreography and sparkling costumes.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk