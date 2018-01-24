Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From works by local artists to a colourful village panto, there's lots to enjoy...

1 EXHIBITION

Made in the Middle, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, until March 10

Visitors can explore a wealth of creativity, including ceramics, jewellery, metalwork and textiles. Selected by an expert panel through open entry, 28 makers offer an insight into the skill, creativity and innovative practice within the Midlands. Exhibitors include jeweller Dauvit Alexander, who creates striking jewellery from found materials and precious gemstones, and Aimee Bollu, who also takes inspiration from found items which she combines with minimal ceramic vessels. John Grayson uses traditional metal forming and enamel decorating processes to create whimsical, humorous and decorative metal objects, while Karina Thompson pushes the boundaries of digital embroidery. Made in the Middle is a partnership between Craftspace and the Herbert Art Gallery and Museum in collaboration with The National Centre for Craft and Design.

Details: www.ragm.co.uk

2 PANTOMIME

Rum Baa Baa and the Four Tea Thieves, Dunchurch Village Hall, until January 27

For the second year running the Dunchurch Pantomaniacs are staging a new pantomime written by one of their own. Following the success and acclaim of The Princess and the Pea last year, Sue Protheroe - who has been involved in all 29 shows since the group was founded - again hits the mark with a script full of fun and puns. This year it’s Rum Baa Baa and the Four Tea Thieves - tenuously derived from the original 1001 Nights story of Ali Baba. Expect more music and dancing, impressive costumes, some truly “ancient and modern” jokes and a camel named Donald Hump – complete with a blond hairpiece. And in the best traditions of the panto, there’s audience participation for all the family.

Details: 01788 522021 or 01788 570400

3 MUSIC

Rugby Young Musician of the Year, Lawrence Sheriff School, Rugby, January 25

It’s a chance to celebrate the outstanding talent to be found among Rugby’s young people. Organised by the three Rotary clubs of Rugby, this is the local round for a national competition: winners in the vocal and instrumental solo sections are entered for the district round, and there are regional and national rounds beyond that. But it’s not just about the competition. Rex Pogson, for the Youth Service Committee of the three Rotary clubs, said: “This local round is always in its own right a lovely occasion and delightful recital to celebrate the remarkable talent of Rugby young people.”

Details: Call 07766 701289

4 MUSIC

The Story of Guitar Heroes

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, January 27

Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Hank Marvin, Brian May and Slash are just some of the guitar heroes celebrated in this concert-style ‘rockumentary’. The show is performed by Phil Walker and his band.

Details: belgrade.co.uk

5 COMEDY

John Kearns, Warwick Arts Centre, January 28

The only winner of both the Best Show and Best Newcomer Edinburgh Comedy Awards, John Kearns’ show highlights the absurdities of the ordinary.

Details: warwickartscentre.co.uk