Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From one of the world's favourite musicals to a drama in a village, there's lots going on...

1 THEATRE

The Ghost Train, Yelvertoft Village Hall, February 2 and 3

In the group’s 10th anniversary year, Drama in Yelvertoft will be staging The Ghost Train, written by English actor and playwright Arnold Ridley. The play, written in 1923, centres around six passengers who have been accidentally stranded at a small Cornish wayside station by a particularly silly gentleman. The psychic stationmaster’s weird stories of a ghost train don’t deter them from staying the night in the waiting room, but they soon regret their decision. Ghostly, and not so ghostly, apparitions materialise before the man who placed them in the situation reveals the true reason behind the night’s events. Director Sharon Mills said: “While the play is a chilling tale on one hand, the characters and farcical elements make The Ghost Train humorous. Set in the 1930s, the play has made costumes an exciting part of preparations, and we have added our own performance twist to reimagine the setting and accentuate the sound effects. We’re sure audience members will love this performance as much as others have enjoyed our past sell-out plays, especially as Drama in Yelvertoft is celebrating its 10th anniversary.”

Details: Call 01788 822 518



2 MUSIC

Antarctic Monkeys,

Lawrence Sheriff School Main Hall, February 3

Leading Arctic Monkeys tribute act Antarctic Monkeys are heading to Rugby this week. They had a busy 2017, packing out their O2 venue tour and being one of the most sought-after bands at the many tribute festivals in the UK and Europe. Support comes from Rugby band Stupid Boots, who are planning to make 2018 their year after a hectic 2017 supporting the likes of Sham 69, and being runners up in The Pogues’ Shot at Discovery new band competition at the O2 Islington. The band is currently recording new music for release in the spring. The show is organised by Rugby events company Enterlude.

Details: www.ticketsource.co.uk/enterlude



3 MUSIC

Kast-Off Kinks, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, February 3

The Kast-Off Kinks invite audiences to journey back to the 1960s, remembering the on-stage energy, lyrical wit and moving melodies that saw Ray Davies and The Kinks soar to success. This is more than just a tribute: the Kast-Off Kinks’ amazing line-up features top musicians with experience of performing with the real thing.

Details: belgrade.co.uk



4THEATRE

The Sound of Music, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, February 6 to 10

One of the world’s most cherished family musicals comes to the Belgrade starring The Voice finalist Lucy O’Byrne and EastEnders and West End star Neil McDermott. The classic score features Edelweiss, My Favourite Things, Do-Re-Mi, So Long, Farewell and more.

Details: belgrade.co.uk



5 FAMILY THEATRE

Hush-A-Bye, Warwick Arts Centre, February 7 to 11

Nestle among branches and touch, see, smell and meet the woodland neighbours in the immersive and enchanting tree-top world of Hush-A-Bye, created by theatre company Oily Cart.

Details: warwickartscentre.co.uk