Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From classical music favourites to a stand-up comedy treat, there's lots going on...

1 MUSIC

An Evening With Jane Rogers, Geraint Roberts and Richard Dunster-Sigtermans, St Andrew’s Church, Rugby, February 9

The talented group of musicians comprise a viola player, a singer and an organist. Jane Rogers studied at the Royal Academy of Music with John White, Stephen Shingles and Jan Schlapp. She is currently principal viola with the Academy of Ancient Music, Brecon Baroque, La Nuova Musica and plays regularly with Florilegium, Arcangelo, The Midlands Sinfonia and Ex Cathedra. Geraint Robert studied at The Royal Academy of Music under Kenneth Bowen. After spending four years with the chorus of the Welsh National Opera, he left Wales for The Netherlands to sing with the Dutch Radio Choir. He has enjoyed a freelance career for the last 20 years. Richard Dunster-Sigtermans is an organist, accompanist, conductor, educator and examiner, with interests in music ranging from plainsong to prog rock.

Details: standrewrugby.org.uk



2 THEATRE

Cabaret, Temple Speech Room, Rugby, February 8 to 10

With a cast and crew of more than 65 pupils, Rugby School is inviting the public to experience Cabaret – free of charge. The school’s 14 drama scholars are all part of the ambitious performance. Artistic director, Dr Tim Coker, believes Cabaret is one of the most significant musicals of the modern age. “What fascinates me about this show, as a director of school productions, is its didactic nature,” he said. “The whole process of staging this musical is about learning – about Weimar Germany, hyperinflation, the rise of Fascism, anti-Semitism all set against the backdrop of writer Christopher Isherwood’s travels to Berlin and his friendship with English cabaret singer Jean Ross.”

Details: www.ticketsource.co.uk/rugby-arts



3 COMEDY

Screaming Blue Murder, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, February 12

Start the week with a night of laughter courtesy of the Screaming Blue Murder comedy night. The line-up features Dan Nightingale, Eleanor Tiernan, who has supported the likes of Stewart Lee, Reginald D. Hunter, Jason Byrne and Ardal O’Hanlan, and comedian and magician Otiz Cannelloni, who combines the illusions of magic with the wit of stand-up to produce a unique hybrid creation.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk



4THEATRE

Son of a Preacher Man, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, February 13 to 17

The Dusty Springfield-inspired musical begins in the 1960s at swinging Soho joint the Preacher Man. But years later, all that remains are the memories, stories and myths – that is, until three lovesick strangers find themselves inexplicably drawn to the site of the original venue. The show features the greatest hits of Dusty Springfield, including The Look Of Love, I Only Want To Be With You and Spooky.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk



5 MUSIC

Cara Dillon, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 13

The Irish singer has been captivating audiences achieving exceptional acclaim for more than 20 years. She has, according to Mojo magazine, “quite possibly the world’s most beautiful female voice”.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk