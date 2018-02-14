Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From the fun of the circus to a celebration of a pop princess, there's lots to enjoy...

1 FAMILY

Cartoon Circus Live, Benn Hall, Rugby, February 21

All the fun of the circus comes to Rugby next week. Cartoon Circus Live combines the comedy of pantomime with the thrill of the circus. The 80-minute family show features some of Britain’s leading clowns, traditional slapstick comedy, magic, illusions, balancing, high flying diabolos, cartoon characters, plate spinning, an acrobatic human slinky, puppets, prizes and surprises. There is even a performing piranha.

Details: www.rugby.gov.uk/bennhall

2 MUSIC

Boombastic ‘90s, Benn Hall, Rugby, February 17

Expect boybands, Britpop, big beats and Girl Power on this nostalgic tour through the hits and anthems of the 1990s. Whether it’s Corona or Coolio, Britney or Blur, guests are guaranteed all the hits, all night.

Details: boom90s.seetickets.com

3 MUSIC

Ariana Grande starring Hollie Steele as Ariana, Albany Theatre, Coventry, February 21

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Hollie Steel brings her highly energetic show to the stage, paying tribute to pop princess Ariana Grande.

Having made it to the finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, Hollie’s career has gone from strength to strength taking, her all over the world. Hollie has amassed over 17 million YouTube views, three albums and nine singles. Ariana and Hollie both found fame at a young age with Ariana starting her career on Nickelodeon at the age of 16.

The One Last Time singer has become one of the most followed young pop artists in the world with her vocals likened to those of Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston.

This production promises a full pop concert experience featuring all of Ariana’s biggest hits and covers from her career including her albums Yours Truly, My Everything and the latest, Dangerous Woman.

Details: albanytheatre.co.uk

4 THEATRE

The C-Word: A Pacifist’s Guide to the War on Cancer, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, until February 17

Despite growing national awareness of the illness and its many forms, candid conversations around cancer remain few and far between – something this play hopes to change. The powerful production highlights the messy, sometimes funny and often devastating reality of cancer, looking behind the poster campaigns and pink ribbons to uncover newfound friendships, pain and death, mundane treatment cycles, hairlessness and scars, complete with an original score.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk

5 FAMILY

Half-term shows and activities, Warwick Arts Centre

There’s lots to keep boredom at bay this half-term. Award-winning musical comedian Jay Foreman breaks the traditional family show with his show Disgusting Songs for Revolting Children, while for those wishing to encounter an adventure of epic and far-reaching proportions while remaining in the heart of England, then M6 Theatre’s A Tiger’s Tale from Friday may be perfect. And for a truly interactive experience, The Doodle Dance Show promises to have youngsters grabbing pens, kicking off their shoes and letting their imagination run wild.

Details: warwickartscentre.co.uk