Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From swinging jazz to madcap musical fun, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

St Andrew’s Church, Rugby, February 23

Swinging jazz group After Dark will be performing

as a trio comprising Angie Adkins on vocals, Paul Jacques on flute, sax, clarinet and wind synth, and John Stanway on guitars. The group have performed extensively in the Midlands and will play range of jazz standards, Latin music, ballads and some novelty numbers. After Dark are famed for achieving close rapport with their audiences and providing high-class music with a tinge of fun.

Details: standrewrugby.org.uk



2 MUSIC

Sonic Boom, London Calling, Castle Street, Rugby, February 24

Sonic Boom are returning to Rugby later this month for a live show at London Calling. The Midlands-based group specialise in playing indie/rock hits from the 1990s. Their two-hours gigs feature a mix of favourites including songs from Cranberries, Green Day, Coldplay and The Verve. The five-piece act play at venues across the region, but for Rugby bassist Simon Ward a show in the town is extra special. He said: “We played London Calling a year ago and it was a fantastic night. We’re so pleased they’ve asked us back and we’re looking forward to another great evening.”

Details: www.facebook.com/sonicboomboe



3 MUSIC

The Terrorsaurs, Howlin Bones and DD Spectres, The Distillery, North Street, Rugby, February 23

Rugby band Hanzo present the second showcase they have organised of up-and-coming talent from across the UK. The show features mask-wearing swamp surf rockers The Terrorsaurs, who play all over the planet and are signed to Wild Records USA. The bill also includes Howlin Bones from Nottingham, who play untraditional rockabilly, and The DD Spectres, a ‘garage trash rock’ band from Birmingham. Eddie Burnham, of Hanzo, said: “The first night back in September went down a storm, with local heroes Stupid Boots and Leicester lads Earls packing out the upstairs room of The Distillery. We want Rugby to have an original band scene again, with performers singing their own original music to an audience thirsty for something different.” Admission is free, with the music starting at 9pm and followed by a DJ until late.

Details: facebook.com/terrorsaursurf



4 MUSIC

Rugby Male Voice Choir open evening, St George’s Church Hall, St John’s Avenue, Hillmorton, February 26

Rugby Male Voice Choir is looking for new members and is holding an open evening for anyone interested in joining. The choir has been established in the town since 1944 and holds regular concerts throughout the year in aid of local causes and charities. All are welcome to come along and experience what it is like to sing in a male voice choir. Organisers say the songs will be straightforward and easy to learn, with the ability to read music unnecessary. Refreshments will be provided.

Details: Call (01788) 840021



5 THEATRE

Spamalot, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, February 27 to March 3

Lovingly ripped off from the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, this classic stage comedy follows King Arthur and his hapless Knights of the Round Table on a divine mission to locate the elusive Holy Grail.

Details: belgrade.co.uk