Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From an adults-only circus to a classic thriller, there's lots to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Dial M for Murder, Rugby Theatre, until March 10

There’s still time to catch this classic thriller on the Rugby Theatre stage. The 1954 Hitchcock film featured an unforgettable performance by Grace Kelly, supported by a hangdog Ray Milland. But before the big screen version was released it was a massive stage hit both in the West End and on Broadway. Now the talented performers at Rugby Theatre are giving the play a welcome airing. “It might be set in 1952, but Dial M for Murder feels very modern with its themes of love triangles and domestic, physical and psychological violence,” said director Simon Burne. “It has lost none of its edge over the years.”

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk



2 THEATRE

Forbidden Nights, Benn Hall, March 14

Roll up for Forbidden Nights, promising an evening to remember with thrills, fantasy and forbidden thoughts at every turn. World-renowned circus artists perform heart-racing tricks in an electric fusion of daring routines, acrobatics and provocative choreography with the ultimate Forbidden Tease and a few men in uniform thrown in for good measure. Routines including aerial chains, fire acts, acrobatics and live musicians. And not forgetting the Forbidden’s comedy compère who is as charming and risqué as the routines. The Forbidden Night team has appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, but this isn’t family viewing: it’s for audience members aged 18 and above.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



3 COMEDY

Some People V. Reginald D Hunter, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 10

During the 15 years in which he has lived in the UK, Reginald’s searingly honest material has garnered him a popular fan base that spans the generations. In the past 12 months he has appeared in a critically acclaimed tour of the UK and Ireland, a sell-out Edinburgh Festival Fringe season and has performed across Europe. His TV appearances have included 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Have I Got News for You and the hugely popular three-part BBC2 series Reginald D Hunter’s Songs Of The South, which documented Reginald’s epic road trip from North Carolina to New Orleans through 150 years of American popular song.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Jake Bugg, Warwick Arts Centre, March 8

Following laudatory reviews of his latest album – the Times said that Jake “sounds better than ever”, The Guardian that he is “Glenn Campbell re-incarnated” and The Daily Mail, The I and The Sun giving it glowing write ups in their four star reviews – Jake brings his solo acoustic tour to the venue. The record hit the top 10 on release and is the latest milestone in the 24-year-old indie-folk star’s career.

Details: warwickartscentre.co.uk



5 COMEDY

Lucy Porter: Choose Your Battles, Warwick Arts Centre, March 9

As someone with a lifelong fear of making a scene, TV favourite Lucy Porter has always been cautious when it comes to conflict.

Now she needs to work out when she should stick to her guns and when she can use her charm to defuse a situation.

Details: warwickartscentre.co.uk