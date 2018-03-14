Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From a ballet classic to an upbeat musical, there's lots to enjoy...

1 BALLET

Swan Lake, Benn Hall, Rugby, March 18

Swan Lake is among the greatest and most popular of all ballets and this production offers specially designed glamorous costumes and sets. The production is presented by Vienna Festival Ballet, which aims to include all the essential ingredients to appeal to a wide audience base from youngsters wishing to see the art of ballet live on stage to those wishing to enjoy an evening offering a good story combined with music and dance.

Details: viennafestivalballet.com



2 THEATRE

Sister Act, Avon Valley School, March 20 to 24

Some of the area’s most talented musical theatre performers have come together for the first ever production from a new group based in Rugby. And they are kicking off their new venture by staging the fabulous all-singing, all-dancing West End and Broadway smash, Sister Act. The new company is called Interesting Theatre.

Show director Alan Pavis said: “We’ve brought together some very special talent from all over the region for Sister Act – from Coventry, Leamington, Market Harborough and Birmingham, as well as from Rugby. They’ve been working incredibly hard with choreographer Sophie Jones and musical director Jon Watson on what is a fabulously lively and uplifting show.” Sister Act is based on the hit film starring Whoopi Goldberg and is full of gospel songs written by Alan Menken, who’s also the man behind most of the big Disney successes such as The Little Mermaid and Aladdin. Alan added: “It’s so exciting to be launching a new theatre company in Rugby. We already have some fabulous groups in the town – but there’s always room for more, and this was specialises in musical theatre.” The cast features well-known local performers Leah Vassell, as Deloris, with Kathy Evans as Mother Superior, Daisy Jones as Sister Mary Robert and Ash Bright as Curtis Jackson.

Details: interestingtheatre.org



3 THEATRE

The Play That Goes Wrong, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, March 19 to 24

Currently stumbling through its fourth catastrophic year in London’s West End as well as blundering onto in Broadway, this smash hit show has been showered with praise by critics and audiences on both sides of the Atlantic. The plot follows an ill-fated attempt by the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society to put on a 1920s murder mystery play. But as events unfold just about everything that can go wrong, does.

Details: belgrade.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Cats community sing, St Andrew’s church, Rugby, March 17

An informal chance to turn up and learn songs from the musical Cats, for all ages, before performing them later in the morning. Family and friends are welcome too.

Details: standrewrugby.org.uk



5 MUSIC

Steven Wilson, Warwick Arts Centre, March 15

He may well be the biggest star you’ve never heard of, with four Grammy nominations and remixes for Roxy Music, Simple Minds and XTC, as well as being founder of adored outsider rock band Porcupine Tree. Expect bold, forward-thinking rock.

Details: warwickartscentre.co.uk