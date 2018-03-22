Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From classical greats to rocking tribute acts, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Rugby School Concerto Concert, Temple Speech Room, March 23

Top soloists from Rugby School will perform alongside a full professional orchestra in the annual fundraising Concerto Concert. The musical highlight of the school’s calendar, this popular concert showcases the very best soloists – this year featuring the horn, trumpet, cello and voice, performing movements from works by Strauss, JS Bach, Hummell, Dvořák, Massenet, Khachaturian and Prokofiev.

The young musicians will be accompanied by Bliss Sinfonia, Rugby School’s orchestra-in-residence featuring many of the professional musicians who teach the students. Director of Music Richard Tanner said: “Rugby School enjoys a well-deserved reputation for honing musical talent with many of our alumni now working as professional musicians in their own right. We are always delighted to see classical music fans from across the region join us for this special evening.” Proceeds will be donated to Myton Hospice.

Details: www.ticketsource.co.uk/musicschoolsrugby



2 THEATRE

The Window, Barnacle Village Hall, March 27

Anyone who has watched the TV series Who Do You Think You Are? and felt frustrated when the celebrity discovers a fascinating ancestor whose story is cut short to fit the programme may enjoy this in-depth, moving new play about a forgotten relative.

As Coventry actor and writer Paul Nolan investigated his own family tree, one story really stood out: that of his Great Uncle James O’Neill, born at the end of the 19th century to a poor Coventry family. Money troubles aside, the challenge to survive is made harder by the fact that James’s father was admitted to the Hatton Asylum just before his birth. There are fast changes in this growing industrial city and James grows up to become exactly the ‘right age’ when the First World War breaks out. News on that August bank holiday of 1914 will shake the family home and send him on the most exciting adventure of his life – a landmark British Offensive with the 15th Durham Light Infantry which will change ground warfare as we know it. The show is presented by Live & Local.

Details: Call 024 7661 9126



3 MUSIC

Viva Neil Diamond, Benn Hall, Rugby, March 23

Bob Drury’s vocal likeness to Neil Diamond has been delighting audiences around the world. This show includes all of the favourites such as, Beautiful Noise, I’m a Believer, Red Red Wine and, of course, Sweet Caroline, plus a few lesser known songs that are sure to become favourites by the end of the evening.

Details: rugby.gov.uk/bennhall



4 MUSIC

Led Hendrix, Benn Hall, Rugby, March 24

This tribute to the music of Led Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix features authentic and vintage instruments, with the band all lifelong fans of the music. Expect the likes of Hey Joe and Whole Lotta Love.

Details: rugby.gov.uk/bennhall



5 MUSIC

Rugby Philharmonic Choir, Temple Speech Room, Rugby, March 24

A charity concert in aid of the Bradby Club for Young People, featuring music by Sondheim and Cole Porter and an array of favourites from Les Miserables.

Details: rugbyphilharmonic.org.uk