Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From a Roald Dahl favourite on the stage to a feast of fun for wrestling fans, there's lots to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

James and the Giant Peach, Rugby Theatre, April 7 to 14

Imagine if your parents were killed by an escaped rhinoceros – and then being sent to live with your horrible aunts as a slave, with no one to call a friend. Then one day something truly magical happens, offering a way out. All that’s needed is to take a step into the unknown – a step inside a giant peach. Roald Dahl’s heartwarming tale of courage and adventure is brought to life in a production perfect for adults and children alike, with moments of real darkness giving way to joy and wonder.

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk



2 FAMILY

Legacy Wrestling, Benn Hall, Rugby, April 8

British wrestling has a long history of entertaining generations. From Mick McManus and Johnny Saint, to Giant Haystacks and Big Daddy, British wrestling has been a staple of family entertainment for years. Legacy Wrestling comes to Rugby with a desire to re-energise the family favourite, bringing new wrestling stars to excite young and old alike. Director of talent Mike Connell said :“We’re pulling out all the stops to show Rugby what we’re all about - video, music, pyrotechnics, but most of all, wrestling. We want to make Rugby proud to have us in town, as proud as we are to be here. We’re bringing the British Championship with us, a title which will be defended every time we put on a show.” The reigning British Champion is Jack Starz, who said: “Rugby doesn’t really deserve to see me defend my belt. There’s not even anyone from the area worthy to get in the ring with me. I’ll come as champion, leave as champion, and Rugby will have had a chance to see greatness.” Also wrestling will be Lutterworth’s own White Tiger. A full complement of matches accompany this main event, with figures like the Pirate Ritmo and masked man Arcade, to the 60-stone team of the Henchmen, to female competitors Jetta and Lady Chardonnay.

Details: legacywrestling.co.uk



3 FAMILY THEATRE

Dear Zoo, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, April 6 and 7

Rod Campbell’s much-loved lift-the-flap book Dear Zoo makes its theatrical debut. This charming children’s classic follows the story of a child who repeatedly writes to the zoo asking to be sent a pet – with some funny and unexpected consequences. Featuring live music and a whole menagerie of colourful creatures, the show retains the interactive spirit of the book, using audience participation to create an engaging experience specially designed for very young audiences.

Details: belgrade.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Black Magic - The Little Mix Show, Benn Hall, Rugby, April 10

A highly energetic tribute show that follows in the footsteps of the award winning girl band, Little Mix. The show has live vocals and is full of commercial pop-video choreography, featuring all of Little Mix’s chart topping hits including the most recent releases.

Details: www.rugby.gov.uk/bennhall



5 THEATRE

The Importance Of Being Earnest, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, April 8 to 12

Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy stars Gwen Taylor as the formidable Lady Bracknell and Downton Abbey favourite Thomas Howes as Algernon.

Details: royalandderngate,co,uk