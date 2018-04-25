Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From Celtic classics to colourful creations, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

The Fureys, Benn Hall, Rugby, April 27

The Fureys have been entertaining crowds worldwide for 39 years, with their audiences including former Australian Prime Minister John Howard, former Irish President Mary

McAleese and the late Pope John Paul while Tony Blair has publicly stated his favourite peace song of all time is the Fureys’ Green Fields of France. Recently, Irish President Michael D Higgins attended their concert in Dublin’s National Concert Hall. Hear the band sing their timeless classics including I Will Love You, When You Were Sweet 16, The Green Fields Of France, The Old Man and more, plus songs from their new CD.

Details: rugby.gov.uk/bennhall



2 ART

Colour Express, Floor One Gallery, Rugby Art Gallery & Museum, April 28 to May 10

Former teacher Rebecca Dawkins hosts her first solo exhibition, called Colour Express because of its focus on vibrant, surprising colour combinations and abstractions. Rebecca had taught religious studies until leaving the classroom behind in 2010 to bring up her three boys, before deciding to explore her long-neglected creative urge. She gained a distinction in the Art Foundation diploma at Northampton University last year and has become involved in numerous local art events ever since. Rebecca said: “I hope that the eye of the viewer is taken on an unexpected and surprising journey around my canvases, and that whether the conclusion is disdain or appreciation that they will at least be moved to feel.”

Details: www.ragm.co.uk



3 MUSIC

Woodland Singers 50th Anniversary Concert, Rugby Methodist Church Centre, Russelsheim Way, April 28

The ladies’ choir have been delighting their audiences with a wide variety of secular and sacred music for half a century and will be celebrating this achievement on Saturday. The programme consists of the choir’s favourite pieces, interspersed with anecdotes and reminiscences from choir members and will be followed by refreshments including a birthday cake, to be enjoyed by all. The celebrations will be tinged with sadness as this will be the choir’s final concert in Rugby under the baton of Gill Clark, who is standing down after 25 years as musical director. Ian Tweed, a pianist who has been with the choir even longer than Gill, will also be leaving. But the choir will continue and is looking forward to building on Gill’s legacy under a new musical director, Hilary Griffiths, and new accompanist, Brian Thomas.

Details: Call 01788 813162



4 THEATRE

Great Expectations, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, May 2 to 5

One of the most loved novels in English literary history will come to life on stage next week. The production is performed by a dynamic cast of five, with quick-fire costume changes, a stylised set and live music resulting in a pacy retelling.

Details: belgrade.co.uk



5 THEATRE

Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 1 to 5

The classic TV comedy is back with Joe Pasquale starring as Frank Spencer, Sarah Earnshaw as his wife Betty and Susie Blake as

his mother-in-law, Mrs Fisher.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk