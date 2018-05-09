Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From Gilbert & Sullivan favourites to a feast for foodies, there's lots to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

The World of Gilbert & Sullivan, St Margaret’s Church, Crick, May 12

The Wandering Minstrels have been delighting audiences throughout for more than 25 years and have helped to raise countless thousands of pounds for various charitable causes as a result of their popular G&S concerts. They make their first visit to Crick this weekend. Artists appearing in this concert of popular Savoy favourites include Joanna Goldspink, Rachel Middle, Stephen Godward, Tim Hurst-Brown and Charles Mills, accompanied by Peter Hewitt at the piano. They will sing, act and dance their way through favourite excerpts from eight G&S operettas, including HMS Pinafore, The Sorcerer, The Pirates of Penzance, The Yeomen of the Guard and Utopia Limited.

The money raised will go towards church funds.

Details: call 07899 723531



2 FOOD

Althorp Food and Drink Festival, May 12 and 13

Alongside the numerous shopping and tasting opportunities, festival guests can enjoy a generous programme of cooking demonstrations, masterclasses and workshops from some of the finest local and award-winning chefs. Mich Turner MBE will be displaying her award-winning cake decorating talents, having created cakes for Her Majesty The Queen and David Beckham. Another food television winner will also be at the festival, MasterChef champion Shelina Permalloo. There will be more than 100 exhibitors as the festival line-up takes guests on a culinary journey from Brazil, South Africa and Mexico, right through to Italy and Greece, to name but a few. There will also be temptingly indulgent sweet treats, the finest quality British meats and cheeses, along with vegan and free-from treats.

Details: spencerofalthorp.com



3 THEATRE

Neighbourhood Watch, Rugby Theatre, May 5 to 12

Alan Ayckbourn’s play tells of a group of neighbours who team up in an effort to fight crime. But in Ayckbourn style, matters swiftly become complicated, through unexpected romances and unfortunate incidents with garden gnomes – and what begins as a well-intentioned scheme for a safer community ends in violence and acrimony.

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk



4 OPERA

The Magic Flute, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, May 12

Fusing classical and electronic orchestration, the Olivier Award-winning OperaUpClose bring their radical, irreverent approach to bear on this innovative production, in keeping with the spirit of the master composer himself.

Invited behind the velvet rope at London’s most exclusive nightclub, Tamino doesn’t have time to stop for beggars, paparazzi, or even his girlfriend Pamina. After a blazing row, the couple head to bed, only to relive the events of the evening in dreams, befuddled senses, and just a touch of magic.

Details: belgrade.co.uk



5 MUSIC

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, May 11

For more than 50 years the legendary a cappella male choir have invoked the soul of South Africa with their intricate rhythms and harmonies and powerful, uplifting songs.

Details: warwickartscentre.co.uk