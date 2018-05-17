Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From monstrous fun at the museum to showcases of local musical talent, there's much to enjoy...

1 FAMILY

A Night at Thy Museum, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, May 18

Dragons, knights and princesses take centre stage when Rugby Art Gallery and Museum lowers the drawbridge for a Night At Thy Museum. The night of medieval merriment includes a programme packed with entertainment and opportunities to get creative. The walking, roaring Dreckly Dragon roams the Art Gallery and Museum during the event, but a courageous, friendly knight promises to keep Dreckly on best behaviour. Visitors can meet the knight and learn about the medieval code of chivalry and valour, and gain entry to the royal parlour for an audience with the princess, who reveals the rules of royal etiquette. Tom the Tale Teller, the Wondrous Wizard, hosts magical, medieval story-telling sessions where you can help him weave wonderful tall tales sitting around a cauldron, while Falconry Days bring birds of prey to take visitors on a different flight of fancy. Imaginative minds can get creative by making medieval princess hats, crowns and shields, while younger visitors can get messy at creative play sessions.

Details: www.ragm.co.uk

2 MUSIC

Switchblade DIY Music Night, Distillery (formerly Style Bar), North Street, Rugby, May 18

Rugby’s series of gigs showcasing acts playing original music continues with a show by local favourites Hanzo, playing new material freshly written with new bass player Lewis. Using a mix of garage rock ‘n’ roll, rockabilly and surf music, Hanzo carve out their own original raw sound. Also on the bill are Luna and the Moonhounds. Pete Plumbley of Hanzo said: “We say the same every time but we want Rugby to have an original band scene again, with performers singing their own original music to an audience thirsty for something different.”

Details: en-gb.facebook.com/hanzoband



3 THEATRE

Just An Ordinary Lawyer, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, May 19

Acclaimed theatre-maker Tayo Aluko will shine a spotlight on the fascinating story of Britain’s first black judge. Just An Ordinary Lawyer follows the true story of singer, cricketer and barrister Tunji Sowande.

Details: belgrade.co.uk



4 THEATRE

Art, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until May 19

Nigel Havers, Denis Lawson and Stephen Tompkinson star in this latest version of the smash-hit play. Art originally opened in 1996 taking both the West End and Broadway by storm and winning Olivier, Tony, Moliere and every other major theatre award. When Serge spends an extortionate amount of money on an all white modernist painting, his close friends Marc and Yvan are baffled...

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



5 MUSIC

Musicians Against Homelessness, Town and County Club , Henry Street, May 19

A night to raise funds for a group for the homeless and needy in Rugby, which operates a kitchen serving hot vegan meals. From Northampton and Rugby are The Mental Straights, while Free Galaxy are a young band from Kenilworth. Rugby’s Pretty Thieving headline. Expect energy, noise and great tunes, all for a great cause.

Details: musicians againsthomelessness.net