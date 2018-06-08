Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

Guys and Dolls is being staged at Rugby Theatre
Guys and Dolls is being staged at Rugby Theatre

From one of world's favourite musicals to a treat for grapple fans, there's much to enjoy...

1 THEATRE
Guys and Dolls, Rugby Theatre, June 9 to 16
It’s been called the perfect musical – and Rugby audiences can judge for themselves when the all-singing Broadway and West End smash Guys and Dolls arrives in town this week.
The show, which features some of theatre’s most vibrant characters and best-loved songs, is presented by the remarkably talented amateur performers at Rugby Theatre.
The musical-comedy masterpiece tells the story of a group of New York gangsters and gamblers who collide head-on with the ‘holy-rollers’ from Sarah Brown’s Salvation Army mission. The score features songs like the show-stopping Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat, the lilting I’ve Never Been In Love Before, and the jazz-tinged Luck Be A Lady.
Pulling all the elements together is Kenny Robinson, who’s directing at Rugby Theatre for the first time.
“This really is the classic musical,” said Kenny. “There’s a fabulous story, wonderful songs and colourful characters. And I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have such a superb cast and the backing of my brilliant choreographer, Sara Evans, musical director Liam Walker, and the Rugby Theatre backstage crew.”
Among the cast are Sophie Jones as the long-suffering nightclub singer Miss Adelaide, engaged to Gwyn Wright’s down-on-his-luck Nathan Detroit for 14 years.
Andy Horsley plays high-rolling Sky Masterson who takes on a bet that he can take mission doll Sarah Brown, played by Jade Rayfield, on a date.
Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk


2 FAMILY
Legacy Wrestling, Benn Hall, Rugby, June 10
Legacy Wrestling presents a 20-man over the top rope rumble, with the winner receiving a British Championship match in September. The event will feature competitors from around the world, and the usual Legacy Wrestling favourites. The show also includes a British Championship defence, a ladies’ match, and the debut of UK rock and wrestling superstar Jeff Leopard. Jack Starz will be defending his British Championship, and Lady Chardonnay is due to face Nightshade. Audiences can expect a family friendly show of the hardest-hitting wrestling action.
Details: legacywrestling.co.uk


3 THEATRE
Guys and Dolls, Kilworth House Theatre, until July 8
If Rugby Theatre’s production isn’t enough, Kilworth House Theatre is staging its own version of the classic musical.
Details: kilworthhousetheatre.co.uk


4 THEATRE
The Case of the Frightened Lady, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, June 12 to 16
Based on the page-turning classic by Edgar Wallace, the play sets its scene amidst the grandeur of Mark’s Priory. Called in to investigate a ruthless murder, Inspector Tanner soon learns that nothing is as it seems, uncovering a shocking and closely guarded secret.
Details: belgrade.co.uk


5 THEATRE
The Band, Royal and Derngate, until June 9
Featuring the music of Take That, The Band is a story for anyone who grew up with a boyband and how those songs became the soundtrack to their lives.
Details: royalandderngate.co.uk/