Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From one of world's favourite musicals to a treat for grapple fans, there's much to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Guys and Dolls, Rugby Theatre, June 9 to 16

It’s been called the perfect musical – and Rugby audiences can judge for themselves when the all-singing Broadway and West End smash Guys and Dolls arrives in town this week.

The show, which features some of theatre’s most vibrant characters and best-loved songs, is presented by the remarkably talented amateur performers at Rugby Theatre.

The musical-comedy masterpiece tells the story of a group of New York gangsters and gamblers who collide head-on with the ‘holy-rollers’ from Sarah Brown’s Salvation Army mission. The score features songs like the show-stopping Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat, the lilting I’ve Never Been In Love Before, and the jazz-tinged Luck Be A Lady.

Pulling all the elements together is Kenny Robinson, who’s directing at Rugby Theatre for the first time.

“This really is the classic musical,” said Kenny. “There’s a fabulous story, wonderful songs and colourful characters. And I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have such a superb cast and the backing of my brilliant choreographer, Sara Evans, musical director Liam Walker, and the Rugby Theatre backstage crew.”

Among the cast are Sophie Jones as the long-suffering nightclub singer Miss Adelaide, engaged to Gwyn Wright’s down-on-his-luck Nathan Detroit for 14 years.

Andy Horsley plays high-rolling Sky Masterson who takes on a bet that he can take mission doll Sarah Brown, played by Jade Rayfield, on a date.

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk



2 FAMILY

Legacy Wrestling, Benn Hall, Rugby, June 10

Legacy Wrestling presents a 20-man over the top rope rumble, with the winner receiving a British Championship match in September. The event will feature competitors from around the world, and the usual Legacy Wrestling favourites. The show also includes a British Championship defence, a ladies’ match, and the debut of UK rock and wrestling superstar Jeff Leopard. Jack Starz will be defending his British Championship, and Lady Chardonnay is due to face Nightshade. Audiences can expect a family friendly show of the hardest-hitting wrestling action.

Details: legacywrestling.co.uk



3 THEATRE

Guys and Dolls, Kilworth House Theatre, until July 8

If Rugby Theatre’s production isn’t enough, Kilworth House Theatre is staging its own version of the classic musical.

Details: kilworthhousetheatre.co.uk



4 THEATRE

The Case of the Frightened Lady, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, June 12 to 16

Based on the page-turning classic by Edgar Wallace, the play sets its scene amidst the grandeur of Mark’s Priory. Called in to investigate a ruthless murder, Inspector Tanner soon learns that nothing is as it seems, uncovering a shocking and closely guarded secret.

Details: belgrade.co.uk



5 THEATRE

The Band, Royal and Derngate, until June 9

Featuring the music of Take That, The Band is a story for anyone who grew up with a boyband and how those songs became the soundtrack to their lives.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk/