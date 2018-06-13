Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From hit musicals to delightful trains, there's much to enjoy...

1 ART

Fosse House Gallery, Coventry Road, Dunchurch, June 16 to 30

The gallery is one of many taking part in the Warwickshire Open Studios scheme. Anthea Yeo combines her passion for recycling and metalwork to create unique and unusual copper jewellery and sculptures. Charlotte Auckland produces linocut prints exploiting the relief line and composition of linocut printing. Visitors to the gallery will be welcome to talk to the artists, watch them whilst they work and participate in producing a piece of art of their own. Anthea has been a metal artist since training at Plymouth College of Art and Design. She developed a love of working with copper and combining a passion for recycling, she makes unique and bespoke pieces of jewellery and small sculptures. Charlotte is a printmaker artist living in Rugby. See the Warwickshire Open Galleries website for information about other galleries to visit.

2 FAMILY

Miniature steam train rides, Rainsbrook Valley, Rugby, June 17

Treat yourself and any children or grandchildren to a ride on a miniature steam train, created by Rugby Model Engineering Society. One for nostalgics, enthusiasts and train lovers of all ages.

3 THEATRE

Guys and Dolls, Rugby Theatre, until June 16

It’s been called the perfect musical – and Rugby audiences can judge for themselves because the all-singing Broadway and West End smash Guys and Dolls is in town this week.

The show, which features some of theatre’s most vibrant characters and best-loved songs, is presented by the remarkably talented amateur performers at Rugby Theatre.

The musical-comedy masterpiece tells the story of a group of New York gangsters and gamblers who collide head-on with the ‘holy-rollers’ from Sarah Brown’s Salvation Army mission. The score features songs like the show-stopping Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat, the lilting I’ve Never Been In Love Before, and the jazz-tinged Luck Be A Lady.

4 MUSIC

Billy Ocean

Ricoh Arena, Coventry, June 16

The Caribbean Queen singer is headlining the 80s Live concert at the Ricoh Arena’s Ericsson Indoor Arena and will be joined by other artists from the era such as Alexander O’Neal, Roland Gift from Fine Young Cannibals, Blow Monkeys and Five Star. Ocean will be performing a range of his classic hits at 80s Live - including 1986 UK number one When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going and Love Really Hurts Without You – through to songs from his 2016 album.

5 FAMILY

Flying Scotsman, Rugby station, June 18

Another treat for fans of steam, engineering and the golden age of rail. The world’s most famous engine, the Flying Scotsman, will be coming to Rugby as part of a holiday to the Lake District organised by Steam Dreams Rail Co. The Lakes Express will depart from Rugby at 11.25, headed by Flying Scotsman on an express path up the West Coast Main Line to Carnforth.

