Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From a celebration of all things gin to fun on the canal, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 DRINK

Gin Jamboree, Benn Hall, Rugby, June 22

It’s a chance to sample more than 100 gins, either as a G&T or a cocktail. Expect to find craft distillers and expert bartenders mixing among the crowds, offering samples and discussing why certain gins and mixes are so special. There will also be snacks and a Louisiana-style jambalaya supper, with music and entertainment aplenty.

Details: ginjamboree.co.uk



2 FAMILY

Eathorpe Beer Festival, Eathorpe Village Hall, June 22 and 23

The annual festival returns with about a dozen locally brewed real-ales and cider available along with some local entertainers and the usual wines, soft drinks and hot and cold snacks.

Details: beerciderwinefestival.com



3 ART

Warwickshire Open Studios, until July 1

The largest free art event in the county celebrates of the quality and diversity of visual art that can be found across Warwickshire. Some 138 venues are taking part, allowing visitors to see artists at work and speak to them about their creations and inspirations. Among the studios taking part is Mud and Wool in Dunchurch. Jo Sheridan, who helps run the studio, said: “We want to try to encourage people to become creative in whatever capacity they want and part of the reason we are opening our studios is to see if people in the area are interested in forming art groups, anything from card making to textiles and ceramics.”

Details: warwickshireopenstudios.org



4 FAMILY

Braunston Historic Narrowboat Rally & Canal Festival, June 23 and 24

After an absence of ten years, the distinguished actor and waterways enthusiast David Suchet will return to Braunston Marina to open the 16th Braunston Historic Narrowboat Rally & Canal Festival. On David’s last visit in 2008, the theme of that year’s rally was the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the launch of Raymond, the last wooden narrowboat built for the English canals. Ten years on, the theme will be its 60th anniversary. David Suchet said: “Ten years away from the cut has been ten years too long! It will be great to be back onboard Raymond for the opening of the rally.” The 2017 event attracted 93 historic narrowboats, making it the largest such event on the canals. Other attractions will include the Braunston beer tent, plus food, music, morris dancers and fun. Saturday entertainments include Phil Underwood’s Canals of Old England on the Saturday evening, and a David Blagrove commemoration jam session in the beer tent.

Details: braunstonmarina.co.uk



5 ARTS AND IDEAS

TedX Coventry, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, June 23

Watch a combination of live presenters, videos and performances that spark deep conversation, thought provoking discussion and inspiration over a day described as “the ultimate brain spa experience”. It will feature eight speakers and a number of performances. Talks will touch on a variety of subjects including technology, lifestyle, health, social media while performances will include spoken word and musical acts. The event is an officially licensed spin-off from the TED talks, which are hugely popular online.

Details: ted.com/tedx