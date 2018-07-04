Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From a top folk act to a night of comedy, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Ninebarrow, St Andrew’s Church, Rugby, July 5

After their explosion onto the national folk roots scene over the past two years, duo Ninebarrow will be performing as part of their extensive national tour. In a few short years, the Dorset-based duo have carved themselves a distinctive niche on the folk roots scene for their outstanding harmonies, delicate instrumentation and engaging songs. In 2017, they were nominated at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards in the Horizon category for Best Emerging Artist. It was made even more exceptional because it was only a few months prior to this that Jon Whitley and Jay LaBouchardiere relinquished their jobs as a teacher and GP in favour of a full-time music career – an act of faith that has clearly paid dividends. Named after Nine Barrow Down in the Purbeck hills, their first release While the Blackthorn Burns was voted FATEA Magazine’s Best Debut Album of 2014, while their last album Releasing the Leaves (2016) saw critical acclaim including five-star reviews in Maverick and EDS Magazine as well as Best Duo nominations in the FATEA and Folking.com Awards. New album The Waters and the Wild has been described by folk luminary Mike Harding as “absolutely monumental”.

Details: ninebarrow.co.uk



2 FESTIVAL

Napton Festival, Napton-on-the-Hill, July 6 and 7

The annual festival returns following its most successful fundraising year yet. Among the acts are tribute band Oas-is, five Oasis fanatics who live and breathe the Manchester favourites. The festival will also see performances by Chaos, Chasing Deer, HunkDavy, Michael EB, Matilda Pratt and Chloe Henderson.

Details: naptonfestival.co.uk

3 MUSIC

Through the Decades with Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly, Benn Hall, Rugby, July 6

Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly grew up in the same part of Texas. They recorded their earlier work in the Norman Petty Studios in Clovis, New Mexico, even at one point recording the same songs. Roy Orbison went on to write songs including Only the Lonely and Crying. In his short career, Buddy Holly showed his writing talents with songs such as Peggy Sue, That’ll Be the Day, O! Boy and Not Fade Away. This show features Darren Page and Marc Robinson, who both have careers dedicated to Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly.

Details: www.bennhall.com



4 COMEDY

Trim the Fringe, Distillery Bar and Kitchen, North Street, Rugby, July 8

Juliet Meyers, a writer for Sarah Millican and 8 out of 10 Cats, presents a show about loving/cursing her rescue dog, group dynamics, adventure holidays and more. Steve Day brings a bittersweet comedy about deafness and dementia, Scott Bennett presents Leap Year, a show about sacrifice, love and discovering who you really are, and former sex worker Miranda Kane asks why we believe what we want and ignore the narrative of the sex workers themselves.

Details: www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/483738



5 ARTS

Rugby Festival of Culture, until July 15

The festival continues with special events around town. See the website for full listings.

Details: therugbytown.co.uk