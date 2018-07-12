Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From top-class comedy to rides on steam trains, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 COMEDY

Laugh it Up, Benn Hall, Rugby, July 12

It promises to be the biggest night of stand-up comedy Rugby has ever seen. MC for the night is the razor-sharp Laura Lexx, described as “a joy” by The Independent. Paul Sinha, known to millions as The Sinnerman from ITV game show The Chase, is among those on the bill. He’s a renowned club comedian and has played every major comedy club in the UK, performed in 18 other countries around the globe and been three times nominated for Best Club Comedian at the Chortle Awards, winning in 2014. Joining them is Duncan Oakley, a comedian, songwriter, musician, actor and one-man band. With musical skills that would easily fit into many rock acts, Duncan performs an infectious mix of musical comedy and stand up with one of his trusty guitars. Industry website Chortle said of his act: “Punchlines come at a heckler-proof rate”. Rob Lowe of event organisers Enterlude said: “We have worked very hard to bring Rugby a night of comedy they will not forget. Building on our experience with Hamplified’s comedy events over the years we are excited to bring some star names to the town.”

Details: ticketsource.co.uk



2 ART

Various events around Rugby, until July 15

This year’s Rugby Festival of Culture features a variety of treats for fans of art of all kinds. Keep a look out around the town for inspirational and creative work by members of the contemporary art group The Tantalus Project. A range of work that includes ceramics, textiles, print, painting and photography will be popping up in the most unexpected of places throughout the festival. Experience the Rugby Festival of Culture Art Trail by following the map around Rugby town centre. There is something for everyone in the trail, including paintings, handmade jewellery, textile pieces and ceramics. Look out for local artists demonstrating their work in Rugby Central Shopping Centre during the festival, which is a great opportunity to talk to a local artist and see them at work. Join members of Rugby & District Art Society around town as they sketch in small groups, see the Rugby Rotary Young Artists Exhibition and much more.

Details: therugbytown.co.uk



3 FAMILY

Miniature steam train rides, Rainsbrook Valley, Onley Lane, Rugby, July 14 and 15

Treat yourself and any children or grandchildren to a ride on a miniature steam train, created by Rugby Model Engineering Society. For train lovers of all ages.

Details: rugbymes.co.uk



4THEATRE

Twelfth Night, Yelvertoft Theatre by the Pond, July 13 and 14 and Rugby School, July 15

Warwickshire theatre company Spitfire present Shakespeare’s much-loved comedy in the open air. The company is a blend of students and professionals. Spitfire’s production will be filled with musical madness as Shakespeare’s rowdy comedy tackles questions of gender, identity, love and loneliness.

Details: spitfiretheatre.com



5 FAMILY

Teletubbies Live, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, July 18 and 19

Join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a show full of love and laughter as they explore Teletubbyland.

Details: belgrade.co.uk