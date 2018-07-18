Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From a family adventure to a grand stately home, there's much to enjoy...

1 FAMILY

Wistow Maze, July 20 to September 2

Visitors to Wistow Maze will be able to take on a new puzzle which will open this week. To mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS, the award-winning Wistow Maze has been designed in the shape of an ambulance.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate the achievements of one of the nation’s most loved institutions, and to show our appreciation for the many heroes in the health and emergency services”, says Diana Brooks, owner of Wistow Maze.

The giant eight-acre maize maze has a fun quiz trail hidden among its three miles of pathways, with high level bridges and towers giving stunning panoramic views. Visitors will have to find 12 quiz boards which will test their first aid skills and how to treat a casualty. Anyone going along can also take part in a variety of mini mazes and games in the Activity Funyard, which includes a space-hopper track, hoopla, beanbag throwing and a football shooting game. Across the road is the Wistow Rural Centre with its cafe, garden centre, art gallery, model village and numerous shops, making it a day out suitable for the entire family. Wistow Maze is a winner of Leicestershire’s Best Visitor Attraction and attracts more than 20,000 visitors each year.

Details: www.wistow.com



2 COMEDY

Roy Chubby Brown,Benn Hall, Rugby, July 25 and 26

Roy Chubby Brown is back. The show’s promoters insist his choice of language and his politically incorrect jokes are “all delivered with a cheeky grin and perfect comedy timing”.

His trademark flying helmet and goggles, coupled with his coat of many patches, make him instantly recognisable as the man who put the “F” in Alice, with his popular version of “that” song.

Details: bennbookings.rugby.gov.uk



3 FAMILY

Althorp House, until September 23

Visitors are invited to explore the historic house, which opened for the new season this week, discovering beautiful interiors and one of Europe’s finest private collections of furniture, pictures and ceramics. In the Stables Block, built by Roger Morris in 1733 in the Anglo-Palladian style, enjoy refreshments in the Stables Café, browse the gift shop and explore seasonal exhibitions. This year welcomes a brand new exhibition – The Spencers: The History of an English Family. The exhibition charts the story of the Spencer family from Medieval sheep farmers to the present day.

Details: spencerofalthorp.com



4 FAMILY

Mela, Belgrade Theatre, July 21

The popular Belgrade Mela returns with another vibrant celebration of South Asian culture and cuisine. Expect a mix of familiar features and brand new activities for 2018, with opportunities to make some noise with Dhol drums, pick up some moves in our fun-fuelled Bollywood and Fusion dance workshops, or learn a few words in a new language.

Details: belgrade.co.uk



5 THEATRE

The Crucible, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, July 20 to 22

Arthur Miller’s masterpiece about the Salem witch trials portrays a frenzied society, destroying itself. A taut tale of fear and vengeance.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk