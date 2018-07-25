Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From a celebration of love songs to a spectacular modern circus, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Love Machine, Benn Hall, Rugby, August 2

A new fun, up-tempo show featuring the greatest love-related songs of all time comes to the Benn Hall next week. Acclaimed lead vocalists share the love through the decades of popular music, starting way back with the magical American Songbook and the likes of Cole Porter’s classic Under My Skin, then rocking the 50’s as they ask Why Do Fools Fall In Love? to 60’s pop and Motown, on to the disco era and beyond. And to give the audience a chance to get their breath back, between the big dance songs there are beautiful ballads like Let’s Stay Together and I Will Always Love You.

Details: LoveMachineShow.co.uk



2 FAMILY

Cirque Berserk, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, July 26 to 28

Adrenaline-fuelled stunt action will meet breathtaking cirque style artistry when Cirque Berserk heads to the Belgrade. Combining traditional acts with fresh, contemporary feats, Cirque Berserk pays tribute to the rich 250-year history of circus, while bringing it bang up to date. Expect heart-stopping thrills with the world’s most hair-raising circus act – the legendary motorcycle Globe of Death – as well as displays of astonishing skill from a talented and truly international group of performers, comprising over 30 acrobats, aerialists, dancers, drummers, jugglers and daredevil stuntmen.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk



3 FAMILY

Wistow Maze, until September 2

Visitors to Wistow Maze will be able to take on a new puzzle, which opened last week for the summer. To mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS, the award-winning Wistow Maze has been designed in the shape of an ambulance. “It’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate the achievements of one of the nation’s most loved institutions, and to show our appreciation for the many heroes in the health and emergency services,” said Diana Brooks, owner of Wistow Maze. The giant eight-acre maize maze has a fun quiz trail hidden among its three miles of pathways, with high level bridges and towers giving stunning panoramic views. Visitors will have to find 12 quiz boards which will test their first aid skills and how to treat a casualty. Anyone going along can also take part in a variety of mini mazes and games in the Activity Funyard, which includes a space-hopper track, hoopla, beanbag throwing and a football shooting game. Across the road is the Wistow Rural Centre with its cafe, garden centre, art gallery, model village and numerous shops. Wistow Maze is a winner of Leicestershire’s Best Visitor Attraction and attracts more than 20,000 visitors each year.

Details: www.wistow.com



4 MUSIC

Lunar Festival, Umberslade Farm Park, Tanworth-in-Arden, July 26 to 29

The line-up features big names and cult favourites, with the likes of Goldfrapp, Basement Jaxx and The Stranglers mixing with acclaimed acts including The Go! Team, The Unthanks and Hookworms.

Details: lunarfestival.co.uk



5 FAMILY

The Game Fair, Ragley Hall, July 29 to 31

Experience the best in rural living, with activities and food aplenty.

Details: www.thegamefair.org