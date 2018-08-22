Five of the best things to do in and around Rugby in the next seven days

From great opera to Peppa Pig, there's lots to enjoy...

1 FAMILY THEATRE

Peppa Pig’s Adventure, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, August 28 and 29

Peppa Pig’s Adventure sees everyone’s favourite TV piglet venture into the woods on an exciting camping trip – and everyone’s invited. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig behind the wheel, the group sets out prepared for picnics, tent pitching and lots of lovely muddy puddles to play in. Safe and warm inside their tent at the end of a long day’s travelling, the happy campers quickly settle down to sleep, listening to the gentle pitter-patter of rain and looking forward to what the next day brings.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk



2 OPERA

Carmen and La Traviata, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, August 30 and 31

A double-bill of operatic masterworks is headed for the Belgrade next week when Russian State Ballet and Opera House present a pair of lavish new productions.

On Thursday, August 30, intense passions and fierce jealousies blaze in Georges Bizet’s fiery Carmen. First staged in 1875, this thrilling story has stood the test of time thanks to its strong-willed, independent heroine, nail-biting confrontations and instantly recognisable melodies, including the famous Toreador aria. Then on Friday, August 31, audiences are invited to experience the quintessential operatic tragedy in Giuseppe Verdi’s beguiling La Traviata. Based on Alexandre Dumas’ 1848 novel La Dame aux Camelias, it follows the story of a high-class courtesan who sacrifices her own happiness for the man she loves.

Amid the splendour and gaiety of 19th-century Paris, Violetta lives a whirlwind life of endless parties, until she falls head over heels for a young nobleman, Alfredo Germont. But after Alfredo convinces her to move away and live with him in the country, his father arrives to complain that the affair is besmirching the family’s honour. Determined to save Alfredo from disgrace, Violetta leaves her new-found rural idyll and returns to Paris, where tragedy is bound to follow.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk



3 FESTIVAL

Camper Calling, Ragley Hall, August 24 to 26

The brainchild of the team behind Camper Jam at Weston Park, the music and entertainment extravaganza has quickly established itself as one of the Midlands’s finest family friendly, boutique music festivals. The line-up of acts features big names, vintage favourites and the chance to hear fresh talent. Headline performances for the three-day extravaganza come from Spice Girl Melanie C, indie rockers Feeder and The Coral, and the organisers are thrilled to announce DJ and music aficionado Craig Charles will be bringing his Funk & Soul Club to the festival.

Details: campercalling.com



4 MUSIC

The Pig & Applestock Festival, NN6 6JF, August 24 to 26

Rugby bands The Anteloids and Stupid Boots are among the acts on the bill at this family-friendly fundraising festival.

Details: applestock.co.uk



5 MUSIC

Graham Bowie, Lawford Arms, Rugby, August 24

The tribute act plays at the pub, one of an array of live acts lined up, with vocalists Scott and Nikki performing on August 26 and 31.

Details: facebook.com/pages/LAWFORD-Arms/109962702396168